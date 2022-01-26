Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

Anthony Joshua was supposedly set to take on Oleksander Usyk in a rematch. However, it seems as though the Englishman's plans may have changed.

Joshua had previously activated his rematch clause with the Ukrainian after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles in December 2021. However, based on a recent report from The Daily Telegraph, 'AJ' is currently mulling over a £15 Million deal to let Usyk fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury instead.

It's worth noting that for his part, Joshua has denied that he's officially accepted any deal to step aside as of now.

Fury was originally set for a mandatory defense of his WBC title against interim champion Dillian Whyte. Instead, 'The Gyspy King' decided to angle for a longshot fight against the the unified heavyweight champion, putting the bout against 'The Villian' on the backburner in the process.

It seems as though his gamble may have paid off, as Joshua is reportedly yet to decide if he's going to go through with the rematch against Usyk. 'AJ' is reportedly expected to meet with Eddie Hearn and his management this week to determine their next step.

Anthony Joshua reportedly changing camps ahead of next bout

Anthony Joshua has been with trainer Rob McCracken since his days as an amateur. Working together, McCracken has helped guide his pupil to multiple titles as well as an Olympic gold medal.

However, following his destruction at the hands of Oleksander Usyk last year, he's decided to change direction. Joshua notably contemplated the move and was seen training with multiple different coaches before officially confirming the move weeks ago.

Despite feeling a sense of loyalty to his coaches in Sheffield, he's recently been seen training in Dubai. 'AJ' has recently been working with Binous Gym and was seen training with coach Anthony Wilson. He was also seen working at the gym getting pointers from Floyd Mayweather.

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Joshua will permanently train in Dubai with Wilson, or if he will seek out a different gym. However, fans of the former champion can expect news about his future to unravel in the days to come.

