Former Manchester United ace Patrice Evra set to box YouTube star

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra is set to make his boxing debut next month against Adam Saleh.

The 40-year-old retired from football in 2018 after playing the sport professionally for nearly 20 years. During his time as a pro, he spent eight years playing for Manchester United and was a captain for them, as well as the French national team.

Now in retirement as a player, he's moved to coaching and worked for Manchester United as a trainee. However, it seems that he's going to stop being on the sidelines for a time to try and switch to the sport of boxing. He signed with BoxStar Celebrity Boxing and will compete on their April 30th card against Adam Saleh.

The bout will be his amateur boxing debut. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has had three fights in his amateur boxing career. Saleh currently sits at a 2-0-1 record, but will have his work cut out for him in his fight with Evra.

Patrice Evra's debut against Adam Saleh promises to be a fun show

Patrice Evra's debut will come against the 2-0-1 Adam Saleh. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has previously been involved in several high-profile exhibition contests, and will now turn his attention towards the former footballer.

While the bout between the two celebrities will be hard to top, the main event will do its best to top it. The headlining fight will be a heavyweight collision between Martyn Ford and the Iranian Hulk. The two men have had a heated social media feud over last year that culminated in an intense staredown last month.

The fight was previously scheduled for April 2nd, however, it was postponed due to injuries to the headliner. The Iranian Hulk suffered an injury and forced the event to be postponed until the end of the month. Thanks to the postponement, fans will get to see the fight between Evra and Saleh.

While both men don't have much boxing experience, the fight promises to be a fun show. Evra has posted several memes in the build-up to his signing that foreshadowed his training. While he lacks a lot of experience inside the ring, his competitive spirit on the field will likely show in their fight, as he's more acclimated to the big moment.

However, Saleh has previously shown good skills inside the ring as well. Regardless of experience, the fight will likely be a fun show come April 30th.

