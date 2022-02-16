Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers signs with Sky Sports Boxing

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers previously crossed over into the world of MMA in 2017. He's now set to step inside the boxing ring as well.

'The Joker' made his name on reality TV, starting in 2014. He was a regular on the popular show Geordie Shore and has appeared in many spinoff programs as well. In 2017, he announced a career change and signed with the U.K. MMA promotion BAMMA.

Chalmers competed in the sport for the next three years, compiling a 5-2 professional record. His career highlight came at Bellator 200, with a first-round submission victory. Now, two years after his most recent appearance, the 34-year-old is set for another combat sports endeavor.

Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER announced on Twitter earlier today that they've signed 'The Joker' to a multi-fight deal. It was also announced that Chalmers will be training alongside famed British boxing trainer Adam Booth as he begins his career inside the ring.

has signed a multi-fight deal with Sky Sports & 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦! @AaronCGShore has signed a multi-fight deal with Sky Sports & @boxxer . The Geordie Shore star will be trained and managed by Adam Booth as he embarks in a career in pro boxing 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦! 📝@AaronCGShore has signed a multi-fight deal with Sky Sports & @boxxer. The Geordie Shore star will be trained and managed by Adam Booth as he embarks in a career in pro boxing 💪 https://t.co/I6UYSI37xI

Aaron Chalmers retired from MMA in 2021

Aaron Chalmers' signing to Sky Sports Boxing comes as a bit of a surprise. 'The Joker' previously announced that he was done competing in the cage in February 2021.

Chalmers first began fighting in MMA in 2017, signing to BAMMA. The former reality TV star quickly racked up three wins inside the promotion within a year. His success inside the U.K. promotion led to Bellator MMA making the gamble of signing the controversial fighter.

Chalmers debuted with a flawless victory, hurting Ash Griffiths before securing a first-round submission at Bellator 200. However, after that win, he struggled to find his footing. Fighting at a different weight class every time he appeared in the Bellator cage, he finished 2-2 in the promotion.

His final cage appearance came in February 2020 against Austin Clem at Bellator Dublin. 'The Joker' was dominated in the bout and couldn't get anything going. He lost the bout via unanimous decision and retired from the sport the following year.

Based off of his recent announcement, he's not done competing in combat spots. As of now, Aaron Chalmers' pro boxing debut date and opponent has yet to be announced. However, fans of 'The Joker' can expect confirmation of his next fight in the near future.

