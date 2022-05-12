Adam Booth suggests how Anthony Joshua can win the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

With a potential rematch between heavyweight talents Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in sight, 'AJ' will undoubtedly have to deploy a new strategy to beat the Ukrainian in order to retrieve his belts.

David Haye's former coach Adam Booth has voiced his suggestions for how 'AJ' can get revenge over his highly skilled opponent. The British coach has an experienced pedigree with training professional fighters and is currently the trainer for Josh Kelly, Michael Conlan, Liam Williams and Harlem Eubank.

Booth recently spoke with iFL TV:

"It's still the same fight as it was the first time round, 'AJ' needs to impose himself physically and not try to play the technical game with a technical master, even though Usyk's the smaller man. Technically he's very advanced, so it's the same. The fight's the same as it was the first time round."

Booth went on to say:

"What I'm saying is, AJ's chance to win, he needs to assert himself physically and not spend too long trying to be cute. [...] If Usyk is healthy, I don't think that AJ should stand up and box with him."

You can watch Booth's full interview here, via iFL TV:

Should Anthony Joshua change his appraoch in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk?

In the first fight, Anthony Joshua was convincingly beaten by Usyk. However, this is heavyweight boxing and nobody is unbeatable. Joshua is still the bigger man and holds devastating power which can stop anybody.

The quality that sparked the Brit to the top of the heavyweight ranks was his ability to knock anybody out in ferocious fashion. It wouldn't be a surprise if he reverted back to his roots in the rematch.

In the original clash, Anthony Joshua looked to try and outbox his opponent but Usyk is one of the most technical competitors in the world, with a significantly higher boxing IQ. If Joshua is going to take his belts back by becoming victorious in the rematch, he may have to change his approach.

You can watch the full fight here, via Sky Sports Boxing:

Edited by John Cunningham