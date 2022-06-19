“I’m proud of him" - Adrien Broner's trainer gives an update on a possible return

Adrien Broner’s trainer Gerald Tucker also known as El Gran, has given an update as to when ‘AB’ will make a return to the ring.

El Gran said:

“AB is in camp and training and I'm proud of him. He has been there for 2 and a half months and he has 2 and half more months. He has been traning real hard. Colorado Springs is a hard place to train altitude is over 6000 ft in the sky, las Vegas is 2000. Its three times harder to train."

He added:

"Its a great place for him to be, It is like he has buckled down he wanted to get serious away from temptations and craziness. Colorado Springs doesn’t have too much to get into and that’s why they have US Olympic Trainers there."

El Gran, who also trains Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley, was incredibly complimentary of Adrien Broner. The American is at a crucial point in his career. A change is necessary for Broner to get back to the heights that were once expected of him.

His trainer also said:

“AB going to Colorado Springs voluntarily means a lot for his career. He is at the midpoint now is the time that he needs to do everything he can to make sure that the second half of his career, that he puts 100% in so he has no regrets.”

Adrien Broner was once tipped to be the next Floyd Mayweather

Great things were expected of Adrien Broner, and he was seen as the eventual heir to the Mayweather throne. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until Broner met Marcos Maidana. In a hugely popular upset, Maidana defeated Broner via unanimous decision.

Big puncher Maidana unloaded a series of ferocious punches and knocked down Broner twice in the bout. Broner looked like he would be knocked out and took a great deal of punishment from the first to the last bell.

In the following years, Broner went on a downward spiral. Whilst Broner had further losses as a professional, his life outside the ring was far more concerning. Adrien Broner was arrested multiple times for various different offences. He also hinted at money problems and committing suicide on his Instagram.

Training in Colorado Springs does, however, look to be putting Broner back on the right path. One can only hope that he gets back to making headlines through his in-ring performances.

