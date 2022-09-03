Amir Khan says he would have 'outboxed' Floyd Mayweather in his prime - "Honestly, I'd beat him" 

Former world champion Amir Khan has made bold claims suggesting that he would've bested Floyd Mayweather during his peak.

The two almost fought in 2015, before Mayweather's bout against Marcos Maidana. However, the fight never materialized. With both fighters now enjoying their lives post-retirement, the Brit recently suggested that he would've defeated 'Money' in his prime.

During a recent interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Amir Khan spoke about how a potential bout between him and Floyd Mayweather would've turned out. While suggesting that he would get a lot of hate for claiming he would 'outbox' Mayweather, Khan said:

"You know what? I'd beat him. Honestly, I'd beat him. If I was in my prime and he was in his prime I'm very confident. I'm going to get a lot of hate for that. I'm sorry guys, but you have to believe in yourself and that's one thing I've always done throughout my career."

Amir Khan added:

"I feel that my speed would have beaten his speed, my movement would have beaten his movement and he really wasn't the biggest puncher in the game so it would have been like a game of chess but I would have outboxed him."

Watch Amir Khan's full interview below:

Floyd Mayweather talks about being the "A-side"

Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring on September 25 to face Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. Ahead of the highly anticipated exhibition fight, 'Money' revealed the reason behind not fighting Asakura in MMA.

During a recently held press-conference for Mayweather vs. Asakura, 'Money' suggested that he's getting paid for a boxing fight and not MMA. 'TBE' further spoke about how he's calling all the shots being the A-side, he said:

"If RIZIN wanted me to do MMA, they would've paid for MMA, they paid for boxing and remember, I'm the A-side. So when you're the A-side you call all the shots. You know, I've busted my a** and worked extremely hard to be the boss, no different from Conor McGregor. Floyd Mayweather is always the boss, always in control."

Watch the full Mayweather vs. Asakura press-conference below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew