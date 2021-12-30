"Let's go" - Andy Ruiz appears to welcome a potential fight with Tyson Fury next

Andy Ruiz Jr. has welcomed a matchup with fan favorite Tyson Fury.

The World Boxing Council ordered Fury to make his mandatory title defense against interim titleholder Dillian Whyte earlier this month. However, the WBC and The Ring champ's promoter Bob Arum recently revealed that Whyte's camp were giving them problems with regards to the financial split. He added that 'The Gypsy King' was ready to move on from 'The Villain'.

Arum claimed his management were looking to book Tyson Fury in a bout with either former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world boxing champion Ruiz or Robert Helenius. 'Destroyer' took to Instagram to ask WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to let him square off against Fury:

"Let's go, I need that WBC @wbcmoro [Mauricio Sulaiman]. Vamos con todo para el WBC [We go with everything for the WBC]," posted Ruiz.

See Andy Ruiz Jr.'s Insta story replying to Bob Arum's recent statement below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Andy Ruiz Jr welcoming a potential fight with Tyson Fury next… Andy Ruiz Jr welcoming a potential fight with Tyson Fury next… https://t.co/4Jhwy8T83C

The unbeaten Tyson Fury holds a 31-0-1 record in his professional boxing career so far, while Andy Ruiz is 34-2.

Top Rank founder and CEO Arum added that if Fury takes on Ruiz, it will be scheduled for Las Vegas. Fury vs. Helenius, on the other hand, is likely to be hosted in Manchester.

Andy Ruiz Jr. last fought former WBC heavyweight title challenger Chris Arreola in May this year

Andy Ruiz Jr. was the first fighter to defeat another British great, Anthony Joshua. He knocked out Joshua in the seventh round inside New York City's Madison Square Garden back in June 2019.

Ruiz became the first male boxer of Mexican heritage to win a world heavyweight championship. 'AJ' won the rematch via a unanimous decision to regain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts in Saudi Arabia in December of the same year.

Boxing UK @Boxing_UK_



Can the Mexican realistically ever climb back to the top of the heavyweight rankings?



#RuizArreola 🥊🇬🇧 Andy Ruiz climbed off the canvas to secure a wide UD over Chris Arreola earlier this morning.Can the Mexican realistically ever climb back to the top of the heavyweight rankings? 🥊🇬🇧 Andy Ruiz climbed off the canvas to secure a wide UD over Chris Arreola earlier this morning.Can the Mexican realistically ever climb back to the top of the heavyweight rankings? #RuizArreola https://t.co/IFPhptA67b

After a break of almost a year and a half, Ruiz returned to the ring in May 2021 against former three-time WBC title challenger Chris Arreola. He won the encounter via a one-sided unanimous decision.

Now, a championship outing with Tyson Fury in 2022 could raise his stock once again.

