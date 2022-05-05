"He'll come back" - Anthony Joshua reveals what will bring Tyson Fury out of retirement 

Anthony Joshua believes that Tyson Fury will come out of retirement if the right fight is offered to him. 'The Gypsy King' recently announced his retirement following his win against Dillian Whyte on April 23. The 33-year-old revealed that he was hanging up his gloves so he could spend more time with his family, especially his wife.

In a recent interview via Michael Benson, Anthony Joshua spoke about why he believes Fury will not stay retired:

"If Tyson Fury was to come out of retirement and honor the gentleman's agreement, there's a lot of money to be made… I feel he's still ticking over and he'll come back if the right fight is presented to him."

Anthony Joshua is currently preparing for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. After many delays, the pair are finally set to face each other after Usyk got permission to leave his country. 'The Cat' was helping his country Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion. However, he decided to leave the country in order to start training for his rematch.

It will be interesting to see if the winner of the fight will get to challenge Tyson Fury for an Undisputed Heavyweight Title.

Anthony Joshua reveals gameplan for rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

'AJ' is currently preparing for his long-awaited rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair last fought in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What was supposed to be a routine title defense for the Brit, turned into a one-sided masterclass by the Ukrainian. In just his third fight in the division, 'The Cat' put on a show against the Unified Heavyweight Champion that the world will never forget.

The former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world looks to avenge his loss and win his titles back. Per Michael Benson, 'AJ' revealed his gameplan against the Ukrainian:

"I thought I could compete with him as a boxer. I think he won two more rounds than I did. That's how he became champion. So the goal now is to go back to basics and go for the knockout."

The date and venue for the fight have not been finalized yet since Eddie Hearn and Alex Krassyuk are still hold meetings with various arenas in different countries. It will be interesting to see where they decide to host the fight.

