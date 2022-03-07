"I don't give a f***" - Anthony Joshua doesn't care about Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte selling out Wembley

Anthony Joshua revealed that he doesn't care about the ticket sales for the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte clash at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd. 'AJ' spoke about the event's success in an interview with iFL TV:

"I don't give a f***! I don't care. I didn't lose a blink of sleep and I'm proud of them. Especially for Tyson's dad, he's buzzing that he gets to see his son fight, so that's who I'm happy for. Good luck to both of them."

Watch the full iFL TV interview here:

Anthony Joshua has headlined cards at the iconic home of the England national football team on two previous occasions.

The first one took place in 2017, when 'AJ' knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in one of the most exciting Heavyweight World Title fights in recent history in front of 90,000 fans. Joshua followed up a year later by stopping Alexander Povetkin in emphatic fashion, with 70,000 spectators in attendance.

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight sold 85,000 tickets within the first three hours of going on sale. Frank Warren has since applied to have the capacity extended to 100,000 fans, which would be a post-war record boxing attendance in the UK.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury

Can’t Wait To See You All At A Sold Out



One For The History Books 🥊



✍️ A Big Thank You From The Big GK!Can’t Wait To See You All At A Sold Out @wembleystadium One For The History Books✍️ #TeamFury A Big Thank You From The Big GK!Can’t Wait To See You All At A Sold Out @wembleystadium!One For The History Books 👑🥊✍️#TeamFury https://t.co/a3b78MDjCc

Uncertain times ahead for Anthony Joshua

The rest of Joshua's interview with iFL TV took a very philosophical tone. He spoke about not taking life too seriously:

"Whatever you're doing in your lives, we're all going to die one day, so don't get too caught up in the bullsh*t and the hype. Live your life while you're here because you never know what's around the corner."

This could be due to the uncertainty that lies ahead for 'AJ', as his potential rematch with Oleksandr Usyk looks in doubt due to the crisis in Ukraine at the moment. Joshua may have to take an interim fight to stay active, which is always a risk at the highest level.

We have also seen Joshua recently promote Angel Fernandez as his head trainer. This is a big change given that he has been with Rob McCracken since he was 18-years-old and boxing in the Team GB amateur set-up.

Only time will tell how things will play out for 'AJ' over the next year. Hopefully we will see him selling out a heavyweight super-fight at Wembley Stadium again soon.

Edited by John Cunningham