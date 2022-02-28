"Good luck to him" - Anthony Joshua reacts to Oleksandr Usyk joining the army to fight for Ukraine

Anthony Joshua has wished Oleksandr Usyk the best of luck after the Heavyweight Champion joined the Ukrainian army. Usyk is fighting alongside his countrymen against Russian invasion.

Here's what Anthony Joshua had to say in an interview with iFL TV:

"Sports, I've learned sports and politics go hand in hand and they are powerful voices and it's good that they're speaking up. They're not like pushing for war, they're saying let's find peace innit? So good luck to them and that's it really."

Take a look at the interview:

'AJ' was back in London at the O2 Arena to support Lawrence Okolie in his title defense against Michal Cieslak. Joshua himself is currently preparing for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. However, with the war in Ukraine and Usyk now joining the army, it is unclear as to when Usyk will be able to train or fight again. Eddie Hearn has reassured fans that the fight is still on as far as he knows.

The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasionThe heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw 🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk has now returned to his home of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion✊ The heavyweight champion posted a video message declaring “NO WAR” #boxraw https://t.co/HWVbwLS4Cp

This fight is very important for Anthony Joshua, who is looking to win back his belts. He last fought Usyk in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and was given a sound thrashing at the hands of 'The Cat'.

Usyk put on a masterclass to dethrone the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. Joshua is out on a mission to show everyone what happened the first time around was a one-off.

Anthony Joshua walks out Lawrence Okolie alongside Israel Adesanya

'AJ' was part of Lawrence Okolie's ringwalk for his fight against Michal Cieslak. The pair were joined by UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at the O2 Arena in London.

Take a look at the ringwalk:

Israel Adesanya had the Nigerian flag draped around himself while Joshua walked alongside Okolie while holding his WBO World Cruiserweight Title. Okolie walked out to the song 'B.D'OR' by Nigerian artists Wizkid and Burna Boy. Okolie's ringwalk seemed paid homage to Nigeria, with two Nigerian World Champions alongside him, the Nigerian flag, and a Nigerian song.

He then put on a dominant performance against Michal Cieslak to successfully defend his WBO World Cruiserweight Title. He will now look to move into unification bouts.

