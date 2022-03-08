×
Anthony Joshua praises Tyson Fury as the 'best to ever do it'

Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Modified Mar 08, 2022 07:30 PM IST
News

Anthony Joshua has publicly praised his long-time rival Tyson Fury on Twitter.

Joshua didn't seem to care about their so-called 'beef' anymore as he laudedhis British foe after a fan tagged him in a post, which read:

"Tyson Fury says he’s hanging up as the best to do it with a résumé of Chisora, an injured Klitchsko, Wallin & Wilder 3 times"
@anthonyjoshua Tyson Fury says he’s hanging up as the best to do it with a résumé of Chisora, an injured Klitchsko, Wallin & Wilder 3 times https://t.co/8cQPUewSTi

In response to which, Anthony Joshua wrote:

"He is the best to do it I can’t disagree."
He is the best to do it I can’t disagree. twitter.com/therealhassano…

'AJ' and Fury are not the best of friends. The Brits have a long-running rivalry and want to fight each other in the future. So, the question begs, is Joshua playing some sort of mind game on Fury? Or, does he actually believe Fury is the best boxer ever?

Joshua is currently preparing for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which does not seem to be happening anytime soon. The rematch would offer Joshua a chance to win back his belts and move on to fight 'The Gypsy King'.

However, now that his rematch is uncertain due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he may look to compete in another interim fight while Fury defends his belt against Dillian Whyte.

It will be interesting to see what Joshua does as he awaits Usyk's return to the ring.

Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora react to being called 'The losers club' by Tyson Fury

'The Gypsy King' recently stated that both Joshua and Chisora belong to the "losers club."

Boxing reporter Michelle Joy Phelps asked both Joshua and Chisora what they thought of Fury's comments in an interview for Behind The Gloves. Here's what Derek Chisora had to say:

"He's gonna get knocked out. You're gonna get knocked out Gypsy King."

Anthony Joshua then followed up by saying:

"Sometimes I think to myself. Do I have to cuss him, stump on him, put his name in the trash, to make me look better? Do I have to do that in life? You see what I'm trying to say? So good luck to him."

Take a look at the interview below:

🗣 @anthonyjoshua & @DerekWarChisora respond to @Tyson_Fury saying they are “in the losers club” for picking @DillianWhyte to beat him! AJ also makes his NEW trainer & says he’ll fight Parker as interim fight!Full Interview ⤵️👉🏼 youtu.be/ngXGbtZrMNw🎥 @BehindTheGloves https://t.co/yju0LHdLVx
Both Chisora and 'AJ' looked in great spirits as they attended the USA vs. UK boxing event in London on Saturday night.

