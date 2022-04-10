Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 is scheduled for July 23rd: Will they fight in Saudi Arabia?

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk looks set to take place on July 23rd.

The rematch has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the past month amid the war in Ukraine. However, as Usyk was allowed to leave the country and start training for his second bout against the Brit, fans were eagerly waiting to find out the date on which the two will cross paths again.

It looks like we finally have a date in store for the mega heavyweight fight. As per the recent reports, Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 is scheduled for July 23rd. Moreover, Saudi Arabia seems to have emerged as the frontrunner to host the fight.

Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger took to Twitter to reveal the same:

"The Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title rematch is slated for July 23, likely in Saudi Arabia, sources tell ESPN. When they met in September, Usyk dominated via UD. The timing of the fight was in question due to the war in Ukraine."

Eddie Hean suggested that he would like Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 to take place in London

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn opened up on the potential locations for the heavyweight clash. While suggesting that although the Middle East would be interesting, he'd like to host the fight in London if possible.

"Well obviously, now everybody's made their statements. Usyk's come out and said I'm starting camp, so that fight is a go for June. We're now going through all the various offers from different countries to stage that fight with Alex Krassyuk. Middle East is obviously very interesting, that fight. We'd like the fight in London as well if possible. But I think, this week, early next week, we will start firming up some dates."

With the highly anticipated rematch seemingly set to take place in July, it will be interesting to see whether Joshua manages to avenge his loss to Usyk or not.

