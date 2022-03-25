"We think it will happen on PPV' - Ben Shalom is confident of making Kell Brook vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Boxer promoter Ben Shalom is confident that a fight between Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr will happen on pay-per-view. While speaking to SecondsOut recently, Shalom expressed his thoughts on the potential booking and said:

"There's no denying that Chris wants the Kell Brook fight and I think Kell will take the Chris fight if the terms are right and if the weight's right. We started positive conversations now with Kalle [Sauerland] we're working towards that, we think that will happen."

Shalom then added that he believes the bout will happen on the Sky Sports box office, but both fighters still have other options to consider before they decide.

"I think if that fight happens, of course it'll be on Sky Sports box office but there's another option for Kell and there's another option for Chris and I expect to get to the bottom of it in the next few days."

Watch Ben Shalom's full interview with SecondsOut below:

Kell Brook vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Kell Brook is coming off a dominant victory against Amir Khan, where he stopped his bitter rival in the sixth round of a one-sided contest. Brook has not been very active in the last couple of years, yet his spectacular performance against Khan has breathed new life into his career.

This led to Eubank Jr. calling out 'The Special One' immediately after the fight due to being impressed with Brook's victory and claiming that he and the man from Sheffield share a personal feud. Eubank Jr. expressed that he holds a grudge against Brook for having the opportunity to fight Gennadiy Golovkin instead of himself.

Despite being big for the weight class, Brook has been a career welterweight and held a world title in this division from 2014 to 2016. Eubank Jr., meanwhile, has fought the majority of fights at middleweight and super middleweight, notably taking part in the World Boxing Super Series in 2017.

Therefore, weight is the biggest hurdle for making this lucrative, domestic dust-up. It remains to be seen whether Eubank Jr. is willing to cut more weight and fight below 160lbs or if Brook ends up fighting as a middleweight for only the second time in his career.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr.'s interview on Sky Sports below:

