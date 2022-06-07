Bernard Hopkins will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame 

Revealed by DAZN Boxing on Twitter, Bernard Hopkins will be getting inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame for his incredible career. Spanning a lengthy 28 years, from 1988 to 2016, Hopkins accomplished some amazing feats in boxing.

Nicknamed 'The Executioner', 'The Alien', and 'B-Hop', Hopkins ended his career with a total of 67 fights. He had 55 wins, 8 losses, 2 draws, 2 no contests, and 32 unbelievable knockouts.

He held titles in two separate weight classes, including the Undisputed Middleweight Title from 2001-2005, and the Lineal Light Heavyweight Title from 2011 to 2012. His first title was the IBF Middleweight Title, which he won in 1995. In 2004, after a win over Oscar De La Hoya, Hopkins became the first male boxer to simultaneously hold world titles from all four major boxing sanctions.

At 41, Hopkins won the IBO and The Ring Titles from Antonio Tarver at light heavyweight, and then won the WBC and Lineal Light Heavyweight Titles in 2011. He beat George Foreman's record of being the oldest boxer in history to win a world championship, which was set in 1994. In 2013, he beat that record again and won the IBF Light Heavyweight Title at 48, and then again in 2014 when he won the WBA (Super) Title at 49.

In 2011, The Ring voted Bernard Hopkins third on their list of the top 10 best middleweight title holders of the last 50 years. In 2021, BoxRec had him as the seventh greatest boxer of all time.

It is a spot well earned in the Hall of Fame.

See DAZN Boxing's tweet here:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Bernard Hopkins is set to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame Bernard Hopkins is set to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame 🙌 https://t.co/CzI3VV7yBt

Bernard Hopkins' greatest fights

Spanning his very decorated career, Bernard Hopkins has had some amazing bouts. Some of his most memorable and historic matches are arguably with Antonio Tarver, Kelly Pavlik, and Feliz Trinidad.

In Hopkins vs. Tarver, Hopkins gained a unanimous decision win. He jumped up in weight to meet Tarver, and had said going into the match that he was retiring after the fight. After his spectacular win, his career took off again and he decided not to hang up the gloves just yet.

In his bout against Pavlik, Bernard Hopkins again gained another unanimous decision. Going against someone half his age, many were unsure how well Hopkins would fair. He made it clear that he had both the skills and the years of experience to crush anyone in front of him.

When Bernard faced Trinidad, it ended in a TKO in round 12. Taking place only a short while after 9/11, Hopkins took over the second half of the fight and proved to be too much for Trinidad. The match ended when Trinidad's father climbed the ropes to call off the fight.

Hopkins posted this picture with Sugar Ray Leonard to Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far