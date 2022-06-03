"We come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire" - Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury will return to the ring

Bob Arum is confident that Tyson Fury will come out of retirement if he is offered a lucrative fight against a top opponent.

Fury last fought on April 23 against Dillian Whyte when he knocked out 'The Bodysnatcher' in the sixth round with a phenomenal uppercut. 'The Gyspy King' retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Watch the fight highlights between Fury and Whyte:

Following his victory, Tyson Fury said that he would retire from boxing as he believes he has nothing left to prove and has captured all the belts that he can win.

However, Top Rank promoter Arum is not convinced that Fury will retire:

"Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire."

Story continues below ad

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews] Bob Arum: "Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire." [@FightNews]

Despite previously being a unified Heavyweight Champion by defeating Wladimir Klitchsko in 2015, Fury has never been an undisputed champion. Many boxing experts believe this is the missing piece of his illustrious career.

Watch the fight highlights between Klitchsko and Fury:

Story continues below ad

Will Tyson Fury fight the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk?

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is rumored to take place in August in Saudi Arabia. 'AJ' will attempt to avenge his defeat against the Ukrainian, who outboxed and dominated him over 12 rounds back in September 2021.

Watch the fight highlights between Joshua and Usyk:

The winner will secure the WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight Championships and will only need one more belt to become undisputed. Tyson Fury holds the remaining WBC belt and has been allowed time by the sanctioning body to make a decision on his future.

Story continues below ad

It is possible that 'The Gypsy King' will return to the ring for another blockbuster fight. Many believe Fury needs to defeat Joshua or Usyk to cement his legacy as an all-time-great and he may have the perfect opportunity.

A victory for Joshua could lead to an especially lucrative proposition. Both considered the two best heavyweights in Britain, Fury and 'AJ' could collide in a massive domestic fight for all the belts.

Meanwhile, if Usyk beats Joshua convincingly once again, this could put pressure on 'The Gypsy King' to face the Ukrainian. Many consider Usyk to be the best heavyweight in the world, and fighting him would be a lucrative opportunity for Fury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far