Canelo Alvarez compares the "different styles" of Gennady Golovkin and Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez has named Gennady Golovkin and Floyd Mayweather Jr. as two of the best fighters he has faced in his career. Canelo acknowledged that both fighters have different strengths that made them tough opponents.

Alvarez defeated Golovkin on two previous occasions, once in 2017 and once in 2018, and is set to face 'GGG' in a trilogy fight on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo has never officially lost to Golovkin, despite many people believing he lost their first encounter convincingly.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Golovkin 1:

Meanwhile, Canelo famously fought Mayweather back in 2013 when he was 23 years old. 'The Best Ever' proved too skillful for the Mexican Superstar and claimed a 12-round majority decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This was also Canelo's first defeat as a professional boxer.

Here's what Canelo said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"He's one of the best for sure. I fought a lot of good fighters. Different styles. Floyd is different style. Golovkin is a really good fighter, strong, just different."

Watch the full interview:

Canelo Alvarez on his loss to Dmitry Bivol

During the same interview, Canelo spoke about the second loss of his career, which came against Dmitry Bivol in his last fight, and said the following:

"I learn a lot from win or lose but I learned a lot of things from my loss. A lot of things I need to change in my life. So I learned a lot."

Canelo Alvarez was a strong favourite going into the contest against Bivol but lost a 12 round unanimous decision. The Russian dominated Alvarez throughout the fight by using his size and showcasing incredible defensive skills.

Following his defeat, many boxing experts questioned whether Canelo is big enough to compete at 175 lbs.

Watch the fight highlights between Canelo and Bivol:

It remains to be seen if Canelo can bounce back from his defeat to Bivol and produce a spectacular performance against Golovkin. After losing to Mayweather, Alvarez improved dramatically, so only time will tell whether he can do the same this time around.

With Golovkin turning 40 years old in April 2022, Canelo may have the perfect opportunity to get his confidence back and set the record straight against the legendary Kazakhstani boxer.

