Canelo Alvarez targeted for a super fight against fellow Mexican star- "I am sorry for Canelo"

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) initially wanted his next fight to be a rematch against Dmitry Bivol. Until May 7 of this year, Canelo had not lost since his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. However, as a light heavyweight, he was soundly beaten by Bivol, who landed almost twice as many punches as Canelo did during their Las Vegas bout.

Due to a contractual agreement with DAZN, Canelo Alvarez will face Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) for the third time on September 17 rather than fighting Bivol in a rematch. GGG's and Alvarez's first bout was a split draw in 2017 — the following bout saw Canelo win by decision in 2018. This time, he will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Gennadiy Golovkin during the press conference for his bout with Alvarez

Meanwhile, fellow Mexican Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), the former world super middleweight champion and current WBA No.1-ranked light heavyweight challenger, vowed he will eliminate the possibility of a Canelo-Bivol rematch when he fights Bivol. Bival was ordered by the WBA to make a mandatory defense of his light heavyweight title against the challenger.

This all depends, of course, on how Zurdo and Canelo fare in their upcoming fights. The WBA has given Zurdo and Bivol until August 10th to consummate a deal.

Canelo Alvarez: A legend of his own time

Canelo Alvarez is become the first boxer in history to win all four Middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO. He has won several world titles in four different divisions, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

Golovkin, one of the greatest middleweight boxers ever, has held all four major middleweight titles at different times. When Canelo defeated him in 2018, the Mexican completed his conquest for those four titles, only to relinquish them when he moved to the super middleweight division.

Golovkin, now 40, has since won back the WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO middleweight titles. The "trilogy bout" between Canelo and Golovkin will be the first time that Golovkin fights in the Super Middleweight division, and regardless of which fighter wins, whoever emerges victorious could potentially look for a bout with with the winner of the Zurdo vs. Bivol contest.

Zurdo predicts that he will defeat Bivol, after which Canelo will have no choice to fight him. He has also said that Canelo wouldn't want people to know the results of their past sparring sessions, because it would "ruin Canelo's image." Canelo hasn't yet responded to this put-down, but it should energize him and make September an exciting month for boxing.

