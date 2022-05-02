Canelo Alvarez's top 3 wins on Cinco De Mayo weekend 

Canelo Alvarez is Mexico's biggest star in boxing at the moment. The P4P king was born and brought up in Guadalajara, Mexico, before coming to the United States to make a name for himself. Some of the biggest fights of his career have been during the Cinco De Mayo weekend. The festival that celebrates the Mexican army's triumph over the French army on May 5, 1862 has become synonymous with a big boxing fight.

Julio Cesar Chavez was the one who started the practice of fighting on Cinco De Mayo weekend and this tradition was carried forward by Oscar De La Hoya. Now it is a major event every year. Let's take a look at Canelo Alvarez's top three Cinco De Mayo fights:

1) Canelo Alvarez vs. Amir Khan

Canelo fought Amir Khan on May 7, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amir Khan is renowned for his lightning fast handspeed and reflexes, and Canelo is known for his power and boxing acumen. The T-Mobile Arena sold out as thousands of Mexicans flocked to Las Vegas to watch Canelo fight.

The first half of the fight was all Amir Khan, as Canelo was having a hard time trying to find his distance and get familiar with his speed and movement. However, after the fifth round, the fight changed completely. Canelo began finding his distance and was landing crisp, powerful combinations. In the sixth round, Canelo landed an overhand right to knock his British opponent.

2. Canelo Alvarez vs. Shane Mosley

On May 5, 2012, a young Canelo took on the experienced Shane Mosley at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The young Mexican displayed his handspeed and movement against an aged American veteran in Mosley. Canelo dominated Mosley throughout the fight, but could not secure the knockdown against the American.

'Sugar' displayed great heart and determination, refusing to get knocked down despite getting stunned a number of times.

3. Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

On May 6, 2017, in an all-Mexican affair, Canelo fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Cinco De Mayo weekend. It was a huge fight for all Mexicans and the T-Mobile Arena was sold out with Mexican flags waving in the crowd. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric and the crowd cheered on during every exchange. The fight was a constant back-and-forth but Canelo was in control for most of the time.

Chavez Jr. lost his composure and started swinging wildly halfway into the fight, but Canelo was able to secure the decision victory over his fellow Mexican.

