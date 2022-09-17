Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are hours away from colliding in a trilogy bout that will see the Mexican star put his undisputed super middleweight status up for grabs. The first fight between the two ended in a controversial draw in 2017, with Alvarez winning the rematch via a majority decision in 2018.
After almost half a decade, the two will collide once again on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 40-year-old ‘GGG’ may be the underdog as per the odds. However, he is fresh off a TKO win against Ryota Murata, whereas 32-year-old Canelo is coming off a loss against WBA Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-ins below:
Canelo Alvarez claims that he is now more dangerous than ever and is optimistic about stopping Golovkin. That said, this will be easier said than done as Gennadiy Golovkin is one of the most prominent punchers in modern-day boxing.
Apart from the intriguing main event, a WBC super flyweight title contest between Jesse Rodriguez and Israel Gonzalez will serve as the co-main event. There will be six more under-card fights featured during the Matchroom event.
Canelo vs. GGG 3: How to watch the fight live?
Canelo Alvarez. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 will be streamed across 200 countries including the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, and more via DAZN Pay-per-view. The price has been set at $64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, and $84.98 for new subscribers.
The main card for Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 will begin at 5 PM PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the main-event ringwalk is expected to begin at 8 PM PT. However, the timings can change depending on the length of the other fights.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Time in 25 countries
Listed below are the timings for the Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 event coverage across 25 countries.
USA (PT) - 5 PM, September 17
Canada - 8 PM, September 17
Mexico - 7 PM, September 17
Brazil - 9 PM, September 17
Argentina - 9 PM, September 17
UK - 1 AM, September 18
France - 2 AM, September 18
Germany - 2 AM, September 18
Spain - 2 AM, September 18
Ireland - 1 AM, September 18
Netherlands - 2 AM, September 18
Finland - 3 AM, September 18
Russia - 3 AM, September 18
India - 5:30 AM, September 18
Singapore - 8 AM, September 18
Hong Kong - 8 AM, September 18
Japan - 9 AM, September 18
Saudi Arabia - 3 AM, September 18
Sri Lanka - 5:30 AM, September 18
Bangladesh - 6:00 AM, September 18
China - 8 AM, September 18
Afghanistan - 4: 30 AM, September 18
South Africa- 2 AM, September 18
Kenya - 3 AM, September 18
Zimbabwe - 2 AM, September 18