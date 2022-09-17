Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 time in 25 countries including USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are hours away from colliding in a trilogy bout that will see the Mexican star put his undisputed super middleweight status up for grabs. The first fight between the two ended in a controversial draw in 2017, with Alvarez winning the rematch via a majority decision in 2018.

After almost half a decade, the two will collide once again on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 40-year-old ‘GGG’ may be the underdog as per the odds. However, he is fresh off a TKO win against Ryota Murata, whereas 32-year-old Canelo is coming off a loss against WBA Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-ins below:

Canelo Alvarez claims that he is now more dangerous than ever and is optimistic about stopping Golovkin. That said, this will be easier said than done as Gennadiy Golovkin is one of the most prominent punchers in modern-day boxing.

Apart from the intriguing main event, a WBC super flyweight title contest between Jesse Rodriguez and Israel Gonzalez will serve as the co-main event. There will be six more under-card fights featured during the Matchroom event.

Canelo vs. GGG 3: How to watch the fight live?

Canelo Alvarez. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 will be streamed across 200 countries including the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, and more via DAZN Pay-per-view. The price has been set at $64.99 for current DAZN subscribers, and $84.98 for new subscribers.

The main card for Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 will begin at 5 PM PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the main-event ringwalk is expected to begin at 8 PM PT. However, the timings can change depending on the length of the other fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Time in 25 countries

Listed below are the timings for the Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3 event coverage across 25 countries.

USA (PT) - 5 PM, September 17

Canada - 8 PM, September 17

Mexico - 7 PM, September 17

Brazil - 9 PM, September 17

Argentina - 9 PM, September 17

UK - 1 AM, September 18

France - 2 AM, September 18

Germany - 2 AM, September 18

Spain - 2 AM, September 18

Ireland - 1 AM, September 18

Netherlands - 2 AM, September 18

Finland - 3 AM, September 18

Russia - 3 AM, September 18

India - 5:30 AM, September 18

Singapore - 8 AM, September 18

Hong Kong - 8 AM, September 18

Japan - 9 AM, September 18

Saudi Arabia - 3 AM, September 18

Sri Lanka - 5:30 AM, September 18

Bangladesh - 6:00 AM, September 18

China - 8 AM, September 18

Afghanistan - 4: 30 AM, September 18

South Africa- 2 AM, September 18

Kenya - 3 AM, September 18

Zimbabwe - 2 AM, September 18

