"The new Sheriff of Nottingham" - Carl Froch praises Leigh Wood's win against Michael Conlan

Following a sensational comeback, Carl Froch praised Leigh Wood for his stunning victory against Michael Conlan:

"The new Sheriff of Nottingham"

The featherweight from Nottingham survived an early knockdown in the first round. He rallied back in the latter stages of the fight to stop Conlan in the 12th round.

Conlan produced a spectacular performance where he dominated most of the fight and was up on the judges scorecards before getting knocked out.

However, Leigh Wood showed outstanding heart and perseverance to score a knockdown in the 11th and then land a devastating right hand in the 12th round to end the contest.

Leigh Wood and Carl Froch have both won in front of their home crowd

Carl Froch is also from Nottingham and beat Lucian Bute in 2012 to capture the IBF Super Middleweight Championship in front of his home fans. 'The Cobra' showcased a spectacular display that resulted in a 5th round TKO victory over his previously unbeaten opponent.

Last night, Wood followed in the footsteps of Froch by retaining his WBA Featherweight Title. 'Leigh-thal' has previously expressed his admiration for Froch who he claims had a positive effect on his career:

"He's a massive inspiration!"

Despite anticipating a tough fight for his fellow boxer from Nottingham, Froch backed Wood to get the win and was proven right:

"I think they're underestimating Leigh Wood, they must know, I'm not talking about the fans, I'm talking about Conlan's team, they must know what they've got in front of them. They know they've got a hungry, experienced, confident Wood who's done his time, but now he's there and I think that now he's there he's going to go next level because that win against Can Xu was a great one."

Froch was impressed with Wood's victory against Xu and had him as the favorite going into the fight against Conlan. The former Super Middleweight World Champion also believes that Wood is continuously improving.

Now there is speculation Wood could face the winner of Martinez-Warrington which takes place in a couple of weeks. However, Conlan is keen for the rematch too, so it is yet to be confirmed who the new 'Sheriff of Nottingham' will fight next.

