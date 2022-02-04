Claressa Shields leaves Canelo Alvarez out of her list of top 5 favorite boxers to watch

Claressa Shields recently revealed her list of top five favorite boxers to watch. Interestingly, Shields left out pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez is the current undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion, a feat that he achieved last year after beating Caleb Plant. Moreover, the Mexican is widely regarded as the best boxer on the planet right now having held world titles in four different weight classes.

During a recent segment with ESPN Ringside, Shields was asked to list her top five favorite boxers to watch. The 'GWOAT' included Shakur Stevenson, Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford, Anthony Joshua and Amanda Serrano.

Claressa Shields is returning to the boxing ring this weekend on February 5th to defend her WBA, WBC, IBC and The Ring Middleweight titles against Ema Kozin. She will be looking to take her pro-boxing record to 12-0.

Claressa Shields interested in fighting Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg

Claressa Shields is certainly not afraid to take on challenges in her career. Even though she has tried her luck with MMA in the past and has a record of 1-1, she is still interested in getting back into the sport.

As Shields continues to try and balance her MMA and boxing careers, she has made it known that that she would like to take on some of the best women in the sport of MMA.

During a recent interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Shields spoke about her dream opponents in MMA. She said:

“I would love to get inside the cage, or the ring, with Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg, all the girls who are at the top of MMA. I would love to try my luck with them in MMA, and of course, in boxing. In MMA, we’ve never had a fight where it was two Olympic gold medalists to fight each other, so that would be me and Kayla Harrison."

She added:

"Amanda Nunes is just a force to be reckoned with. She’s got a big punch, she can wrestle, she can do jiu-jitsu, she’s the best. Me being who I am, it’s like, I wanna train hard enough and for the right amount of time to where if I ever had to get inside the cage with her, I want the world to know I’m about to give this woman hell, even though she’s the best!”

Edited by C. Naik