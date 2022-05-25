Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall targeted for September 3rd

At long last, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are nearly set to fight.

The bout between the two has been rumored for over a year. However, the matchup gained momentum quickly as both Shields and Marshall gained big wins recently.

Shields was last seen in action in February, defeating Ema Kozin via unanimous decision. Marshall then one-upped her fellow middleweight champion as she brutally knocked out Femke Hermans in April. Following the two bouts, the two champions shared words with each other.

A bout between the two seemed destined for the summer. Sadly, it seems that fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the women's middleweight unification bout. The good news is that it's been confirmed to be in the works for September.

BOXXER's Ben Shalom revealed that the bout is likely to happen on September 3rd in an interview with SecondsOut. He said:

"I think we're looking at September 3rd, early September yeah. So, listen, Claressa and Savannah both want the fight. I think the difficulty is that Savannah got a little injury, and they both want to be 100 percent when they get in the ring, but it's going to be a superfight. I think that it will be well worth the wait."

See Ben Shalom's interview with SecondsOut below:

Claressa Shields lost to Savannah Marshall in the amateurs

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall in September will be a rematch. Granted, their first bout wasn't a professional outing, but an amateur one.

To date, Marshall remains the only woman to ever defeat Shields inside the ring. Their bout took place in the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. There, Marshall outpointed Shields en route to scoring a points victory.

Since that 2012 fight, both women have gone on to become professional champions. However, that hasn't stopped them from talking about what happened in the amateur ranks.

The two have developed quite the rivalry with one another, and have traded words on many occasions about the 2012 contest.

Last week was the tenth anniversary of the matchup, and Marshall made sure to remind Shields of that fact. On Instagram, the WBO middleweight champion made a post reminding the 'GWOAT' of her defeat in 2012, and stated that she hopes to see her again in the ring.

See Savannah Marshall's post below:

