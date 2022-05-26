"Joshua is a busted flush" - Colin Hart criticizes Anthony Joshua and the Usyk rematch going to Saudia Arabia

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to have a rematch in Saudi Arabia later this year. Joshua and Usyk fought in September 2021 for Joshua's WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Titles. Usyk, who was once the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, defeated Joshua and claimed the titles.

Anthony Joshua on the Oleksandr Usyk rematch: "This is the first time in my career I'd say we are specifically working to a game plan. I've based a lot of my success on raw ability… Raw ability wasn't enough, so now I'm gonna try out this game plan training and see how it goes."

Colin Hart, one of the most respected writers in boxing, was recently interviewed about the upcoming rematch for iFL TV. Hart said that Joshua will not beat Usyk in the rematch, assuming the Ukrainian boxer is able to focus on the fight:

"I've said this before - I think Anthony is rather a busted flush and I think Usyk will beat him again, and this time, or shall I say the next time if it happens, he may well stop him before the end of the twelfth round."

In addition, the writer criticized the decision to stage the fight in Saudi Arabia:

"Well, they will go where the money is obviously but it's a great pity that it's not going to be in this country. If it is in Saudi, then good luck to them. I won't be there."

Where does Anthony Joshua stand now?

For a long time, Anthony Joshua was deemed the pride of British boxing and the best heavyweight on the planet. However, he has now been on the wrong side of two upset losses: first in 2019 against Andy Ruiz and then in 2021 against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and embarked on his professional career with the eyes of the country upon him. He won the British Heavyweight Title in 2015 and then the IBF Heavyweight Title in 2016 after defeating Charles Martin. The London fighter defended his title twice before challenging Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA and IBO belts.

In an upset of his own, Joshua stopped Wladimir Klitschko and caused the Ukrainian heavyweight great to retire. After Klitschko, Joshua's toughest opponent was Andy Ruiz, a good boxer with strong fundamentals. Ruiz gave the British fighter his first loss. In their rematch, however, Joshua managed to outbox the new champ.

In turn, Oleksandr Usyk outboxed Joshua in 2021. Usyk may be the best fighter Joshua has shared the ring with since Klitschko. He reigned as an Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and is one of the best boxers in the sport today. If Joshua can successfully avenge his loss to Usyk, he will have another shot to unify the division. If he loses, he will still stand as one of the best British heavyweights in recent history.

