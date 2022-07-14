Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. in the works for October 

It seems that Conor Benn might end up fighting Chris Eubank Jr. after all.

'The Destroyer' has been out of the ring since his knockout victory over Chris van Heerden in April. The victory was another devastating finish that moved his undefeated record to a perfect 21-0.

Following the victory, Benn was seemingly linked to half of the big names in British boxing. The 25-year-old was first linked to a fight against either Amir Khan or Kell Brook, who faced off back in February this year. However, both men wound up retiring.

Following their retirement, Benn was linked to a matchup with Keith Thurman. The 33-year-old is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios in February. However, that fight too began to run into issues.

Lastly, the young prospect was linked to a fight with fellow British star Chris Eubank Jr. However, the two men aren't in the same weight class, so the negotiations behind the fight were expected to take quite a while.

As recently as last week, Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn signaled that the bout wouldn't take place.

However, it seems that the issues have been worked out. As first reported by Chisanga Malata of Sun Sports, the fight is set for October 8th at the O2 Arena in the U.K. The bout is expected to take place at 156-pounds.

Furthermore, the headliner is set to be broadcast on DAZN PPV. This will be the second time that DAZN has set a bout for pay-per-view in the U.K., with the first coming in the KSI vs. Alex Wassabi card in August.

Check out Chisanga Malata's tweet about Benn/Eubank Jr. below:

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr are on course to throw down in a historic fight on October 8.



Fight is on course to land at The O2.



Benn will be bulking up to around 156lbs.



Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr are on course to throw down in a historic fight on October 8. Fight is on course to land at The O2. Benn will be bulking up to around 156lbs. #boxing

Will Conor Benn defeat Chris Eubank Jr.?

As of now, Chris Eubank Jr. is a slight favorite against Conor Benn.

To this point in his career, the latter has barely been tested. He's dominated absolutely any foes that have entered the ring with him, however, he's not faced an opponent of the caliber of Eubank Jr.

Furthermore, the veteran is much bigger than ' The Destroyer', which will pay divends on fight night. Not to be outdone in terms of recent performances, Eubank Jr. is coming off a demolition of Liam Williams in February.

While Eubank Jr. is currently a slight favorite in his mega bout with Conor Benn, fans can expect the line to change multiple times in the leadup. Regardless of the end result, this bout promises to be a fun firefight for fans at the O2 Arena this October.

