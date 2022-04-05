NBA star Damian Lillard picks his side for Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson 

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez are set to fight on April 30th in Las Vegas. NBA star Damian Lillard has given his pick for the title unification fight.

Lillard was replying to his fans on Twitter when a fan asked him who he thinks will win between 'Sugar' and Valdez. 'Dame' replied:

"Shakur"

Take a look at the tweet:

'Sugar' is very confident going into his matchup against the WBC Junior Lightweight Champion. Valdez is the underdog going into the fight and he is looking to shock the world and dethrone one of America's most promising talents.

Shakur Stevenson is one of the top prospects in the Junior Lightweight division. In his last fight, he dethroned Jamel Herring.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Shakur Stevenson has something to prove on April 30 Shakur Stevenson has something to prove on April 30 😤 https://t.co/jjKS9hrsHU

'Semper Fi' held the WBO Junior Lightweight title for three years before he fought Stevenson. The New York native took on the young gun and Stevenson dominated him the entire fight.

The veteran looked lost inside the ring as the faster and sharper 'Sugar' controlled the distance, countered punches and pushed the action with ease. The fight was like a passing of the torch to Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson believes he should be in the pound-for-pound list following his fight against Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson recently spoke to Showtime about his next fight and why he believes he is the best fighter in the world:

"Yes, I think this fight definitely put me in the pound-for-pound rankings, depending on how I perform, is where I'm at on the pound-for-pound list."

Take a look at the interview:

When asked who he thinks the top five boxers in the world are, he placed himself ahead of Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Stevenson believes he is the best boxer in the world at the age of 24. He will have to continue to prove himself against great opposition to get his name into the conversation of the best boxer in the world.

It will be interesting to see how 'Sugar' takes his career forward, and if he does end up becoming the arguable best boxer in the world.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Shakur Stevenson has what it takes to be the next Floyd or Canelo? Yes No 0 votes so far