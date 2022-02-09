"This guy's in the way so I have to make an example" - Daniel Jacobs talks tough ahead of John Ryder showdown

Daniel Jacobs will return to the ring for the first time since his win over Gabriel Rosado in November 2020. He has fought some of the best competition in the super-middleweight division, including Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Now, he looks to challenge for another title shot if he can overcome John Ryder. In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, the American spoke about what this fight means to him:

"Well I believe what's on the line for me is also the same things. Similar to being in a title contention, my next fight. Granted, you know, we win this fight which I'm sure we'll win. My next fight should be an opportunity to be in that opportunity that we've always wanted to be in, and that's two-time division champion. Having an opportunity to do that, this guy's in the way so I have to make an example."

Jacobs is pretty confident that he can get past former interim WBA Super-Middleweight Champion John Ryder. For Ryder, this is probably his biggest fight since his unanimous decision loss to Callum Smith. 'The Gorilla' also has the same plan as Jacobs in challenging for the title.

Their fight on Febaruary 12th is a big step in that direction for both of them, so expect fireworks on Saturday night.

Daniel Jacobs gives young and upcoming fighters a word of advice

Daniel Jacobs has been boxing since a very young age and he knows exactly what it takes to make it from the amateur scene onto the big stage. From fighting Shawn Porter Jr. as an amateur to fighting Canelo Alvarez as a professional, Jacobs has seen it all.

In the same interview, he gave young and upcoming fighters a word of advice during tough times and the pandemic:

"Stay grounded, stay humble, stay focused, dedicated. This is a sport you can't play around with. You can play any other sport, you can't play boxing so just keep that mentality, put your best foot forward and remain relentless."

Gary William® @_GaryWilliam_ I think them 36 rounds v GGG, Derevyenchenko & Canelo took a lot out of Daniel Jacobs, he didn’t look the same fighter v Rosado. Still feel like we missed out on a big fight v Charlo but Ryder is a decent test for Jacobs at this stage after over a year of inactivity. I think them 36 rounds v GGG, Derevyenchenko & Canelo took a lot out of Daniel Jacobs, he didn’t look the same fighter v Rosado. Still feel like we missed out on a big fight v Charlo but Ryder is a decent test for Jacobs at this stage after over a year of inactivity.

'The Miracle Man' may be on his way to a title shot. However, fans believe that he is not the same fighter he once was. Many fans believe that his fights against Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez took a lot out of him, which is why he didn't look like himself against Gabriel Rosado.

After such a long layoff, Jacobs will want to get back on top form.

