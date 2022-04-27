"It's only fair" - David Benavidez asks Canelo Alvarez to vacate the WBC Super Middleweight Title

David Benavidez has asked Canelo Alvarez to vacate his Super Middleweight Title. Following his win over Caleb Plant in November last year, Alvarez became the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion. During their virtual press conference ahead of Benavidez vs. David Lemieux, Brian Custer asked Benavidez what he thought of the Mexican not being interested in defending his titles:

"It happens like that in every other weight class. So I don't feel like Canelo should be granted, you know, anything. I don't think it should be otherwise in this case. Now I feel like if he's trying to unify world titles at 175, it's fine, he can go his route. But I feel like whoever wins this fight, you know, Canelo's gonna have to vacate the world title. If he's not gonna give either of us a chance, he's going to have to vacate that."

David Benavidez is currently set to fight for the vacant WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title on Saturday, May 21, against Canada's Lemieux, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Alvarez's next contest will be against Dmitry Bivol on May 7, with the WBA Light Heavyweight Title on the line. It will be interesting to see what 'Cinnamon' decides to do after his fight against Bivol.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



#BenavidezLemieux "The fans are gonna get a hell of a fight. There's gonna be fireworks for sure. Two bulls in the ring. David Benavidez doesn't back off and I don't back off, so may the best man win." @lemieuxboxing "The fans are gonna get a hell of a fight. There's gonna be fireworks for sure. Two bulls in the ring. David Benavidez doesn't back off and I don't back off, so may the best man win." @lemieuxboxing #BenavidezLemieux

He can stay at light heavyweight or drop weight to defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Title.

Watch the interview below:

Canelo Alvarez's former sparring partner talks David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez

Former WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk is a man who has sparred with Alvarez and David Benavidez. In an interview with ESNews, he spoke about how 'El Bandera Roja' would fare against the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion:

"He's a very skilled fighter... I think he would be a very good opponent for Canelo. He's the only guy who I think might beat Canelo."

Even Mike Tyson believes that Benavidez can give any super middleweight fighter a run for their money, including Alvarez. 'Iron Mike' calls Benavidez 'The Mexican Monster' and wants to see him fight against fighters like Alvarez and Jermall Charlo. Can 'El Bandera Roja' finally get his hands on a world title again?

Watch the interview below:

Edited by Phil Dillon