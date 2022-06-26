Deontay Wilder opens up about his new single 'Everytime' - "I wanted to feel good this summer"

Deontay Wilder has explained his decision behind getting into making music.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the boxing ring since his October 2021 knockout loss to Tyson Fury. The loss was his second straight stoppage defeat to 'The Gypsy King'.

Following the loss, Wilder openly debated retirement from the sport. At the age of 36, he already had a lengthy reign with the WBC Heavyweight Title, where he racked up ten title defenses. With many accomplishments under his belt, many figured Wilder would retire.

However, last month, he announced he would return to the boxing ring. Before he returns, he's taking a quick stop into a unique field. Wilder has decided to try and make music. Earlier this month, the former heavyweight champion released a single titled 'Everytime' to streaming services.

Now, in an interview with the Premier Boxing Champions, Wilder discussed his foray into making music:

"I wanted to create. I knew I wanted to feel good for this summer, and while traveling with my family and being amongst my loved ones. There's a lot of songs that can make me feel it, but it's nothing like how you know what you want. I'm a man of pride, I'm a man of knowing what I want when I want it. I wanted to feel good, and something I can vibe to."

Watch Deontay Wilder's interview below:

Deontay Wilder discusses his comeback

In an interview with the Premier Boxing Champions, Deontay Wilder discussed his return to the ring.

Following his second straight loss to Tyson Fury, Wilder openly debated retirement. However, last month, speculation ended as to the former heavyweight champion's future plans.

The 36-year-old confirmed that he is heading back to the ring. The reasoning behind the move is that Wilder believes that boxing needs a strong American heavyweight champion to maintain interest in the sport.

Wilder has now elobarted on his thoughts in regards to returning. The former WBC Heavyweight Champion admitted that he's still unsure if he'll actually return to the ring. However, he's still considering it:

"I'm definitely considering coming back. This is something that we're trying to figure out and get things situated. I just felt a re-boost for my career and coming back for the people."

