Michael ‘Venom’ Page hails Deontay Wilder’s KO power, warns Derek Chisora - "It’s a dangerous fight for him" 

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is well aware of Deontay Wilder’s knockout power and has tagged the former WBC Heavyweight Champion as "dangerous" for Derek Chisora. ‘War’ Chisora called out Wilder after vanquishing Kubrat Pulev on Saturday in London.

Following a 12-round clash, Chisora earned his first win since 2019. He vowed to continue his run, picking Wilder as a legitimate opponent. MMA superstar Michael Page likes the matchup. However, he has warned Chisora about Wilder’s abilities. In a chat with iFL TV, ‘Venom’ said:

“It’s a dangerous fight for him.”

“I love that fight for him. Those kind of big fights, that’s what he needs to be in. But it’s a dangerous fight because that guy [Wilder] can turn your lights out at any moment.”

Deontay Wilder hasn’t confirmed a return date since losing to Tyson Fury in 2021. He has teased the possibility of retirement. 'The Bronze Bomber' could still have a few fights left in him, The heavyweight division is vast and has plenty of names available for Wilder's resurrection. Chisora’s intentions could also garner the Alabaman’s attention.

The fight could also make Chisora more popular in the United States. ‘Venom’ Page who has seen a similar fortune in the MMA universe, believes Chisora should opt for the fight, but with careful preparations.

Page has also taken an interesting step in his combat career. The Bellator superstar has signed a one-fight deal with BKFC and will face former UFC fighter Mike Perry on August 20. The event will take place in London, after which Page will return to Bellator.

Is Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder next?

Despite all the claims from Chisora, the matchup is still far from happening. Wilder hasn't announced his comeback yet. Eddie Hearn has also found other options for ‘War’ Chisora. Although Hearn likes the idea of Wilder vs. Chisora, he has picked Chris Arreola, Adam Kownacki and Dillian Whyte as better options.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn on what’s next for Derek Chisora: “He wants Deontay Wilder. I still like Dillian Whyte III. There’s Chris Arreola, Adam Kownacki. He wants the biggest fights for the most amount of money.” Eddie Hearn on what’s next for Derek Chisora: “He wants Deontay Wilder. I still like Dillian Whyte III. There’s Chris Arreola, Adam Kownacki. He wants the biggest fights for the most amount of money.”

Chisora won the fight against Pulev after a gruelling 12 rounds. Wilder has also not won since knocking out Luis Ortiz in 2019. Hence, Wilder needs a win to resurrect his boxing ride. It seems unlikely he would receive a world title shot immediately. Therefore, Derek Chisora can be a valid opponent to bring ‘The Bronze Bomber’ back into action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far