Deontay Wilder next fight: Opponent, time, date, venue, how to watch, PPV prices, ticket details, full fight card, latest betting odds, and more

Deontay Wilder is set to make his return to the boxing ring this weekend against Robert Helenius.

Wilder hasn't had the best run of form recently, having lost his last two fights against Tyson Fury. However, he will look to fall back into the winning column when he steps inside the boxing ring against his former sparring partner this weekend.

That said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the fight.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Date, time and venue

'The Bronze Bomber' vs. Robert Helenius will go down on October 15 at the Barclays Center in New York. The main card is expected to start at around 9 pm. ET | 2 am. BST, while Wilder and Helenius should make their way to the ring around 12 am. ET | 5 a.m. BST. However, the timing for the main event depends on how long the undercard fights last.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: How to watch and ticket details

The Wilder vs. Helenius event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports pay-per-view (PPV) in the U.S. The PPV price for the event has been set at $74.99. Fans who wish to watch the event live from the Barclays center can still book their tickets as a few tickets are still available. To book tickets, one can visit ticketmaster.com.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: full fight card

Apart from the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Helenius heavyweight matchup. the card featiures a number of exciting matchups. Take a look at the full fight card below:

Wilder vs. Helenius; WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Planet vs. Anthony Dirrell; WBC super-middleweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron; Heavyweight

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez; Bantamweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Latest betting odds

As one would expect, Wilder has emerged as a massive favorite to win the fight. According to the latest odds released via FanDuel Sportsbook, 'The Bronze Bomber' is a -850 favorite to win against Robert Helenius, who is a -510 underdog.

It's safe to say that the odds are favoring Deotay Wilder in a big way. The former heavyweight champion is the most feared puncher in the division and Robert Helenius will have to pull off something special to get the better of him.

