"I would like him to retire" - Derek Chisora's trainer Dave Coldwell believes he should hang up his gloves

Derek Chisora’s trainer Dave Coldwell has said that ‘Del Boy’ should end his career. The veteran British heavyweight has had 45 fights in a 15-year professional career.

In an interview with iFL TV , Dave Coldwell said:

“I have said it to him and I have said it in public, I would like to see him retire but he is not going to is he? Ultimately Derek is going to do what he wants to do but I would like to see him retire because it is retiring on the crest of a wave. But he is not going to.”

Many have called for Derek Chisora to retire for years now, but as he continues to headline big boxing shows in the United Kingdom, an end looks unlikely. As early as 2014, following a brutal one-sided defeat to Tyson Fury, his career looked to be faltering. Chisora was dominated throughout the fight before his corner pulled him out in the 11th round.

Chisora famously faced fellow Brit Dillian Whyte in 2016. Chisora was on the wrong end of a split decision defeat but it was a competitive close fight.

Chisora was handily defeated in a rematch between the pair, but has still remained a big name in the UK. Chisora's personality has helped keep him remain a draw, with the fighter always garnering attention in the build-up to his bouts.

Derek Chisora defeated Kubrat Pulev in his last fight

In his last fight, ‘Del Boy’ faced Kubrat Pulev. Chisora came out on top via split decision against a man who, whilst he may also be on the decline, is a world title contender. Before this bout, Kubrat Pulev had only been defeated by Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight was also a rematch with the two previously sharing the ring in 2016. On that occasion, Pulev won a split decision.

A solid win against a solid opponent would be the best way for Derek Chisora to bow out after a grueling career. Chisora has tasted defeat 12 times and has taken a great deal of punishment. Even in his last victory, Chisora was taking shots from Pulev, which could not be beneficial in the long-term.

