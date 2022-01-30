"It couldn't get any better" - Ebanie Bridges on fighting for the IBF World Bantamweight Title

Ebanie Bridges is now set to challenge Maria Cecilia Roman for the IBF Bantamweight title. It's going to be her second title shot within a year, and it's in her adopted hometown of Leeds, England.

Bridges lost her first challenge for gold in April 2021, coming up short against Shannon Courtenay via unanimous decision for the WBA Bantamweight title. Two quick wins later, and the 35-year-old has secured another title shot, this time against Roman.

She's now given her first thoughts on the fight since its announcement. In a brief interview with Matchroom Boxing, the Australian opined that the fight couldn't get any better.

Bridges said:

"I wouldn't have dreamed this. Obviously I want a world title, we've talked about getting me another shot at a world title. I just fought in Leeds, I didn't think the chance of me fighting in Leeds again would happen soon. For it to come around again, for me to fight for a world title in my adopted city, my home away from home, it couldn't get any better."

Watch Ebanie Bridges' interview with Matchroom Boxing below:

Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing







#RomanBridges #MartinezWarrington2 🗣 “Fighting for a World Title in my second home, it couldn’t get any better!” @EbanieBridges fights for the IBF World Bantamweight Title in Leeds on March 26! 🗣 “Fighting for a World Title in my second home, it couldn’t get any better!” 👑🔥 @EbanieBridges fights for the IBF World Bantamweight Title in Leeds on March 26!#RomanBridges #MartinezWarrington2 https://t.co/eq3psCjHfW

The Roman vs. Bridges IBF Bantamweight title bout is expected to be the co-main event on a massive March 26th card. The event is headlined by an IBF Featherweight Championship showdown between Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington.

Ebanie Bridges remains on the hunt for gold

Ebanie Bridges has had a far from orthodox path for a boxer. Originally working as a bodybuilder and then a ring girl, she then decided to move into boxing after falling in love with the sport as a fan.

She started fighting as an amateur in 2016, and quickly amassed a 26-4 record. 'Blonde Bomber' then decided to take the step to become a professional, and made her debut in 2018.

The Australian quickly earned her first title shot, fighting Shannon Courtenay in 2021. Despite holding only five fights to her name, she fought valiantly but still lost via unanimous decision.

Following the loss, she went back to the drawing board. 'Blonde Bomber' then picked up a knockout win over Bec Connolly and defeated Mailys Gangloff via decision to secure her second title shot.

Now only four years into her professional career, she's set to fight Maria Cecilia Roman for IBF Bantamweight gold on March 26th. While Bridges is far outgunned in terms of experience, it's becoming incredibly hard to count out 'Blonde Bomber'.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim