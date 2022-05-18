"He'll fight Oscar Rivas for the world title" - Eddie Hearn on Alen Babic ahead of Adam Balski clash

Alen Babic and Adam Balski will fight on May 21 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout will be for the WBC Silver Bridgerweight Title.

The bridgerweight division is a newly established division currently recognized only by the WBC. The weight class accounts for 200lbs (91kg) to 224lbs (102kg) and is situated between the cruiserweight and heavyweight division.

Eddie Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing, announced at the media workout today that Alen Babic will challenge Oscar Rivas for the WBC Bridgerweight Title if he wins the bout this Saturday:

"If he wins this fight agains Balski he'll fight Oscar Rivas for the world title - that's a very tough fight but, you know, I do feel that I give Alan a lot more chance in that division."

Check out the full media workout for the upcoming fight card here:

Babic, of Croatia, currently has a record of 10-0 with 10 knockouts. He formerly fought at heavyweight. Balski, of Poland, currently has a record of 16-1-0 with 9 knockouts. He formerly fought at cruiserweight.

Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski

Alen Babic and Adam Balski will fight on the undercard of the light heavyweight contest between Craig Richards and Joshua Buatsi. Buatsi and Richards are fighting an eliminator bout for the WBC Light Heavyweight Title, currently held by Dmitry Bivol.

Both men are new entrants to the bridgerweight division. Babic turned professional in 2019. He has knocked out all of his opponents so far, including Eric Molina and Shawndell Terell Winters. Balski turned professional in 2013 and has stepped into the ring with Valery Brudov and Mateusz Masternak.

Babic is the favorite on the betting odds in the upcoming bout. If he wins, he will challenge Rivas for his title. Rivas is the first Bridgerweight World Champion. He has held the title since defeating Ryan Rozicki in 2021. In 2019, he stepped into the ring with Dillian Whyte, who defeated him by unanimous decision.

Babic will likely attempt to keep his knockout streak running and pursue an early stoppage against his opponent this weekend.

