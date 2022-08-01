"Tyson Fury isn't the biggest draw in boxing. Anthony Joshua still is" - Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is bigger than Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has claimed that his fighter Anthony Joshua is a much bigger star than WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

In an interview with GQ, the Matchroom Boxing President said:

"Tyson Fury isn't the biggest draw in boxing. Anthony Joshua still is. But yes - he's a huge star. But I am loyal to AJ, and I think Fury knew that when I was discussing signing him when he was 400lbs. But you never know what could happen in the future."

Tyson Fury spoke to multiple promoters, including Hearn, when he was plotting a return to boxing. Ultimately, the two could not come to an agreement. Fury instead chose to sign with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Since then, Fury has become a megastar and has performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas twice. Fury also broke the attendance record at Wembley when 94,000 tickets were sold to see him face Dillian Whyte in April.

Fury has also written numerous books and embarked on speaking tours. After returning to boxing, ‘The Gypsy King’ has become a much bigger figure than his first run.

Fury has always been a decisive personality, but now it looks like more fans love him.

Tyson Fury has had more success in the US than Anthony Joshua

Before Fury made his return to boxing, he was overweight and out of shape. Most people did not predict him to have the transformation that he has.

Fury went on to draw with Deontay Wilder, before stopping ‘The Bronze Bomber’ twice. 'The Gypsy King' had five total fights in the United States with Bob Arum and Top Rank before becoming a star in the US.

Tyson Fury's journey from coming back from mental health problems and transforming himself proved to be a hit in the US.

Likewise, his exuberant personality wherein he would sing and play to the crowd proved were popular as well.

Fury also underwent a change in style. Since linking up with SugarHill Steward, he has become a more fan-friendly fighter and has had three straight knockouts.

Watch Fury sing for a US crowd:

Eddie Hearn himself has claimed that he wishes to be involved in big fights like Fury-Wilder.

In the same period, Anthony Joshua has had a very different career. ‘AJ’ lost in his U.S. debut against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Since then, Joshua has not fought in the country, and has claimed that he is upset that critics in the US have not given him the respect he feels he deserves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far