Eddie Hearn reveals surprise potential time for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II

Eddie Hearn recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and boxing enthusiasts. Users asked the Matchroom Boxing Chairman a plethora of questions through the live chat and Hearn answered as many as he could. One user asked Hearn if the 'AJ' vs. Usyk fight would take place. Hearn replied:

"I actually think it will. I actually think that fight will happen next and it will happen in June."

Take a look at the video:

Anthony Joshua lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk in September last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Ukrainian put on a masterclass against a hostile crowd to deliver one of the biggest upsets of the year. 'AJ' triggered the rematch clause and looked to fight Usyk early this year. However, war broke out in Ukraine and the new champion went to defend his country.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. ‼️ Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. https://t.co/pM0qt50AwP

'The Cat' is currently in Ukraine defending his country from the Russian invasion and there have been no updates regarding his return to the ring. However, Hearn is confident the match will take place as promoters and officials from both sides look to get Usyk permission to leave the country in order to train for his fight.

Eddie Hearn gives a bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Eddie Hearn was answering fan questions for a DAZN Boxing video when he made a prediction for the Fury vs. Whyte fight. One user asked Hearn what round he thinks Whyte will get KO'd in. The Matchroom Boxing Chairman replied:

"What round do I think Dillian Whyte will be KO'd? He won't be KO'd. You know, Fury in my opinion don't carry the power to take Dillian Whyte out. I believe, actually, when they trade up left hooks, Tyson Fury will go to sleep and he will go to sleep in round 11."

Take a look at the video:

Eddie Hearn has given a very bold prediction owing to the fact that he thinks Fury can not knock 'The Body Snatcher' out. Although Whyte has one-punch knockout power, 'The Gypsy King' fought three fights with arguably the greatest knockout artist in present-day boxing with one of the most lethal right hands in the history of the sport. Fury managed to knock Deontay Wilder out in his last two fights.

The Wilder fights showed Fury does have the ability to knock people out. Only time will tell if Hearn's predictions come true.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the rematch will take place later this year? Yes No 0 votes so far