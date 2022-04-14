"Absolute b******s" - Eddie Hearn on claims that Fury vs. Wilder sold 800,000 on BT PPV

In an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn spoke about three high-profile fights that are coming up: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden.

Hearn was asked about his reaction to the news that Fury vs. Whyte had broken the record for the highest grossing event at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn said:

"I don't know the grossing number but it's a big fight... the world heavyweight championship is always a big occasion and it's a big domestic fight."

Eddie Hearn also said that the fight will do horrendous numbers on pay-per-view in America due to the high price there. However, he said that it will do tremendous numbers in the United Kingdom and that the UK price-point of $24.99 is fair.

When he was asked about the PPV viewing numbers, Hearn predicted that it will get over 1,000,000 PPV views on Sky and between 600,000 and 700,000 views on BT. When he was told that one of the Fury-Wilder fights got 800,000 PPV sales, Hearn said:

"Absolute b******s. Absolute b******s. 800,000 for middle of the night? No-way Jose. No way... It has never done anywhere near those kinda numbers."

Check out the full interview with Eddie Hearn here:

"The Brook fight is the fight to make" - Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn

Conor Benn will face Chris van Heerden on April 16th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

In the same iFL TV interview, Eddie Hearn made no effort to hide the fact that this particular fight is going to be used as an opportunity for Conor Benn to learn before moving up to more elite-level fights:

"The important thing as well is fighting a southpaw. You know, he's never boxed a southpaw in his whole career in 20 fights. You cannot get to elite level and have to fight an Errol Spence or a brilliant southpaw having never faced one, so it's going to be interesting seeing Conor Benn deal with that."

In addition, Hearn said that there will be a bigger fight in the summer. He stated that they made Kell Brook a big offer for the fight. If the fight with Brook can't be negotiated, however, he suggested Adrien Broner, Danny Garcia, or Mikey Garcia as potential opponents.

In regards to the fight itself, Hearn said that Benn will look for a knockout if he can find the opening.

