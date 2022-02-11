Eddy Reynoso brushes off rumors of Canelo Alvarez closing in on a deal with Matchroom Boxing

Canelo Alvarez's coach Eddy Reynoso has brushed off rumors of him closing in on a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

This comes after it was reported that the Mexican is putting pen to paper on a two-fight deal with Hearn. The deal includes a fight with Dimtry Bivol on May 7th and a trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin on September 17th. However, it has been made clear by Reynoso that Alvarez and his team are yet to come to an agreement.

In a statement released by Reynoso, he mentioned that the negotiation process is still a work in progress. The coach and manager further stated that they will be the first to announce if and when an agreement is made. He said:

"Good afternoon, I am grateful to communicate that there is offers for Canelo's next fight from PBC and matchroom. The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached. As of now, all information published yesterday has no truth or foundation behind it. Once we have a signed agreement our team will be the first to notify the public."

As revealed by Canelo Alvarez's trainer, the reports thus far hold no truth. It remains to be seen whether the Mexican signs a one-off deal with PBC or a two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing instead.

Fans would love to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III

A potential trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is arguably the biggest fight in boxing at the moment. The duo have fought each other on two previous occasions, both of which left several question marks regarding who's the better boxer.

The first bout ended in a draw. The second saw Alvarez edge past 'GGG' and come away with a controversial decision victory.

There has been constant discussion of making the third fight happen over the years. However, nothing has been agreed upon just yet. Almost four years since their second fight, it remains to be seen whether Alvarez will take on arguably his fiercest rival once again.

