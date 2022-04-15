"I don't need a KO"- Errol Spence Jr. criticizes fighters who search solely for knockouts

Errol Spence Jr. has weighed in on fighters who only try to win via knockout. The WBC and IBF Welterweight Champion welcomes finishes if they come, but that's not the only way to win.

'The Truth' is set to clash with Yordenis Ugas this weekend. The 32-year-old is one of the best technicians in the sport. Going along with his technical ability, he also has a boatload of finishing power, which has seen him score 21 knockouts in his career.

Despite having the finishing ability, Spence Jr. doesn't try to rely on that avenue too much. While fighters such as Deontay Wilder will solely look for one big knockout punch, 'The Truth' doesn't fall into that category. Instead, he tries to use his ability to set-up the KO blow.

If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, that's okay too. That's according to Spence Jr. himself, who discussed fighters who only search for finishes in the press conference for his fight with Ugas earlier today.

“I don’t need a KO. I feel like fighters that go for KOs and end up losing the fight. For me, if a KO comes I’m definitely gonna take it, but I’m good with a victory, too.”

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s press conference with Yordenis Ugas below:

Errol Spence Jr. wants a knockout against Yordenis Ugas

While he's not going to search for the knockout, Errol Spence Jr. does indeed want to finish Yordenis Ugas.

'The Truth' hasn't scored a knockout victory since June 2018, a month that saw him record a first-round stoppage win over Carlos Ocampo. While that can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including injuries and facing better competition, you can bet that time without a finish is nagging the champion.

With that in mind, Spence Jr. is seemingly going into his fight with Ugas looking for the KO. While he's not going to get caught trying to find the finish, he is indeed looking for it, as he confirmed in an interview with Fight Hub TV.

He said:

"There's nothing to elaborate, I said what I said. I'm going for a knockout, so if I get it, I get it, if I don't, I don't. I know I'm getting the win 100% but I definitely want a knockout."

Catch the full interview below:

