"You have been trying to get something" - Errol Spence Jr. slams a reporter for asking questions about Deontay Wilder's retirement

Errol Spence Jr. didn’t entertain questions on Deontay Wilder’s retirement and walked off after a reporter tried to garner a reaction from him about ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Just days away from his fight against Yordenis Ugas, Spence Jr. doesn’t seem interested in talking negatively about other fighters such as Wilder.

Once an undefeated and scary knockout artist, Wilder has now lost twice in a row against Tyson Fury via stoppage. The Alabaman boxer is now considering retirement instead of a second run towards the world title.

Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 below:

Whether Deontay Wilder will hang up his gloves or continue moving forward has been a major talking point in boxing of late. When asked about it, Errol Spence Jr. said:

“Man I think you have been trying to get something this whole time I have been in the interview.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Errol Spence had no interest in answering this question about Deontay Wilder…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing Errol Spence had no interest in answering this question about Deontay Wilder…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/kX5uIOVmcG

Despite losing to ‘The Gypsy King’, Wilder showed some sparkling improvements in the third fight. He knocked down Fury twice and made it to the championship rounds. However, Tyson Fury still found a way to floor his American rival with a crushing shot.

Tyson Fury has asserted his dominance in the heavyweight division, representing the UK. However, the welterweight division is still mostly being controlled by American champions with Errol Spence Jr. being a prime example of that.

Can Errol Spence Jr. tackle Yordenis Ugas?

Although Ugas vanquished Manny Pacquiao in his last outing, it’s safe to say that Errol Spence Jr. could be a much tougher fight for ’54 Milagros’. The 42-year-old Pacquiao was past his prime, carrying years of ring rust when he returned against Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

However, 32-year-old Spence Jr. appears to be in his prime, boasting an undefeated 27-0 record in which he has 21 KOs. Ugas’ 27-4 resume clearly looks bleak compared to Spence Jr.’s numbers.

Considering Spence Jr. is also coming off a retinal injury, it's debatable whether he will be at his peak. Ugas is a tricky puncher and can be a menace inside the ring if overlooked. However, Spence Jr. is a southpaw and has enough reasons to remain optimistic about the results.

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

The winner of the Spence vs. Ugas bout can march towards an undisputed title fight against WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford in the future. All these factors cite an interesting time incoming for the 147lbs division.

Edited by John Cunningham