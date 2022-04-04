"It was like blank" - Errol Spence Jr. recalls his horrific car crash 

Errol Spence Jr. spoke about the horrific car crash that put him out of the game for months. In 2019, 'The Truth' was driving his Ferrari 988 Spider in Dallas, Texas, before losing control of the car. His car toppled and turned several times before coming to a stop. In a recent episode of ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas by Showtime, he spoke about his accident:

"I don't remember the night of the crash or three weeks after the crash. It was like blank. It took me like probably couple months to watch it. It definitely put a lot of things in perspective. When it's your time, it's your time, you know? I'm still here."

Errol Spence Jr. was ejected from the car and landed face-first on a pavement a few feet away. He was extremely lucky to survive the crash, let alone return to boxing. Fourteen months after his crash, he returned to the ring, looking to make the most of his 'second chance'. Since then, the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world has dominated every fight.

He is currently preparing for his next fight against Yordenis Ugas. Ugas is the man that replaced him in his fight against Manny Pacquiao. It will be interesting to see how Errol Spence Jr. fares in his comeback fight.

Errol Spence Jr. believes Kamaru Usman can give Canelo Alvarez a run for his money

'The Truth' believes UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman can give Canelo Alvarez a tough time in boxing. In an interview with 'The Schmo', Spence spoke about a potential fight between Canelo and 'The Nigerian Nightmare':

"Yeah he definitely, Usman's tough. He's very physical and he's a guy that, you know, he trained with my coach before so he got little stand-up game coz I seen him knockout a few guys with his straight right."

'The Truth' also believes that Canelo is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Kamaru Usman has repeatedly said he wants to take on Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match. While Alvarez has his schedule full and has dismissed Usman's repeated callouts, it will be interesting to see if the pair ever get into the ring against each other in the future.

