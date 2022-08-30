"He deserves more credit than he gets"- Fans react to Amir Khan having a better title defense record than Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and other British boxers in the USA

Amir Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in boxing to have come out of the UK. 'King' is a former world champion with a record of 34-6. He is up there with some of the best boxers of the recent past.

However, his achievements are often undermined because of his peers. Interestingly, Khan has a better title defense record in the USA when compared to other big names from the UK.

Performing on away soil is not a task that is easy to overcome, but it looks like Khan did it with ease. 'King' has three title defenses in the USA, which is a better record than that of Carl Froch, Billy Joe Saunders, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Josh Taylor and more.

Amir Khan's title defense in the USA came against Paulie Malignaggi in 2010. Later that same year, 'King' defended his WBA light-welterweight title against Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas. His last title defense in the USA came in July 2011 when he beat Zab Judah subsequently winning the IBF light-welterweight title.

Dev Sahni @DevSahni_ Number of successful world title defences in the US by UK boxers in recent times:



Khan - 3

Froch - 2

McDonnell - 2

Yafai - 2

DeGale - 1

Fury - 1

Frampton - 1

Smith - 1

Saunders - 1

Taylor - 1

Selby - 1

Dogboe - 1

Joshua - 0



Give Khan his flowers for conquering the USA Number of successful world title defences in the US by UK boxers in recent times:Khan - 3Froch - 2McDonnell - 2Yafai - 2DeGale - 1Fury - 1Frampton - 1Smith - 1Saunders - 1Taylor - 1Selby - 1Dogboe - 1Joshua - 0Give Khan his flowers for conquering the USA 🇺🇸🇬🇧 Number of successful world title defences in the US by UK boxers in recent times:Khan - 3Froch - 2McDonnell - 2Yafai - 2DeGale - 1Fury - 1Frampton - 1Smith - 1Saunders - 1Taylor - 1Selby - 1Dogboe - 1Joshua - 0Give Khan his flowers for conquering the USA 💐🇺🇸 https://t.co/3Jd3TRGMtY

Reacting to the same over Twitter, a fan suggested that the reason behind this is the fact that Amir Khan based himself in the United States. He said:

"Great fighter Khan but he’s top of the list because he’s the only fighter on it that based himself is the states"

Billy Nelson @BillyNelsonBox @DevSahni_ @JamesBecker1999 @amirkingkhan Great fighter Khan but he’s top of the list because he’s the only fighter on it that based himself is the states @DevSahni_ @JamesBecker1999 @amirkingkhan Great fighter Khan but he’s top of the list because he’s the only fighter on it that based himself is the states

Another fan reacted to same by suggesting that Khan should be getting more credit than he does. He stated:

"That true Bill but he definitely deserves more credit then he gets."

Amir Khan met Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

'King' recently bumped into Sir Alex Ferguson at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Meeting someone who's considered to be one of the best managers in the sport of football was a pleasant moment for Khan, who took to Twitter to share a short video of his interaction.

Amir Khan captioned the post by saying:

“Lovely to meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester Old Trafford Stadium. Best known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time. @ManUtd”

Watch the video below:

Amir Khan @amirkingkhan Lovely to meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester Old Trafford Stadium. Best known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time @ManUtd Lovely to meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester Old Trafford Stadium. Best known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time @ManUtd https://t.co/HclmVpIETg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew