Floyd Mayweather Jr. becomes co-owner of a DC hotel previously owned by Donald Trump

Floyd Mayweather is now the co-owner of a DC hotel that was previously owned by Donald Trump. The former pound-for-pound king and five-division world champion has wasted no time in making huge business investments since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

'The Best Ever' also owns a boxing promotional company known as Mayweather Promotions. He also owns a team in the NASCAR Cup Series called The Money Team Racing. WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis is the most prolific athlete that Mayweather has promoted thus far.

During his phenomenal career, Mayweather was given the nickname 'Money' due to his astronomical earnings as a fighter. In his last professional fight against Conor McGregor, the 2010 Fighter Of The Decade received a disclosed paycheck of $100 million.

Watch the full fight between Mayweather and McGregor:

Floyd Mayweather recently partnered with an investment group that includes fellow athlete and baseball hall of famer Alex Rodriguez. The company decided to purchase a hotel in DC formerly known as "Trump Towers DC". Trump owned the same hotel during his presidency, which he then put up for sale.

What's next for Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

The opportunities are endless for Floyd Mayweather and there seems to be no limitations to his entrepreneurial portfolio.

Alongside various business investments, the 50-0 record-holder is not shying away from exhibition contests against celebrities and other retired boxers. Mayweather recently shared the ring with former sparring partner Don Moore in Dubai. He also famously took on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul back in June 2021.

Watch the fight highlights between Mayweather and Paul:

Following his bout with Moore, Mayweather confirmed that he would return to the Middle East for another fight in 2022.

"I will bring another fight back this year... It's a secret, I don't wanna let the cat out of the bag right now. But we have an opponent and we had to choose a place and the place I would choose is the UAE."

Watch the full interview with Mayweather:

Time will tell who arguably the greatest boxer of his generation will choose to fight next. With celebrity boxing on the rise, there are many high-profile opponents for Mayweather to choose from and further inflate his ever-growing wealth.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far