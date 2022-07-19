Boxing coach GT reveals unknown fact about training Floyd Mayweather in Dubai - "Had to stop because of an ATV injury"

Floyd Mayweather’s trainer Gerald Tucker recently revealed an unknown fact about their recent training camp in Dubai.

Tucker released footage on Instagram taken before Mayweather fought his former sparring partner Don Moore in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi in May. In the clip, Mayweather shows off his slick hand speed at the age of 45.

In the caption of the post, Tucker, a former pro boxer, shared with his followers that he suffered an ATV injury while they were in Dubai:

“We was in Dubai wit it… @floydmayweather working magic on the mitts. At the end I had to stop because of an ATV injury..all healed now and currently getting @adrienbroner ready for an 8/20 fight in Miami vs Figueroa.”

Tucker also trains former world champion Adrien Broner, who is set to fight Omar Figueroa next month.

Check out the Instagram post here:

‘Money’ has had three exhibitions since officially retiring from professional boxing. The first was against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. Three years later, he returned to face YouTuber Logan Paul.

The boxing Hall-of-Famer last saw action in May against Moore, who he dominated over eight rounds. He has since announced that will return in September against MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather teases professional return

Floyd Mayweather recently announced his plans to come out of retirement later this year to take part in three box-office bouts that could earn him at least $200 million. Despite retiring nearly five years ago, he remains one of the biggest names in modern day boxing.

Speaking to FightHype.com, Mayweather revealed:

"I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million."

Check out talkSPORT's Michael Benson report on Mayweather’s return:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he could come out of retirement for a sanctioned fight in 2022. He said: "I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million." [@FightHype] Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he could come out of retirement for a sanctioned fight in 2022. He said: "I've got three more exhibitions this year. It could be one fight and two exhibitions. It's at least $200million." [@FightHype]

The unbeaten Mayweather, however, did not disclose further details of his supposed professional return but it has been clear over recent years that, although Mayweather has retired multiple times, he can't stay away from the ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far