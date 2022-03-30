Floyd Mayweather reveals why he never faced Antonio Margarito

In an interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather Jr. spoke about a much-desired but never manifested fight with another feared fighter of his era, Antonio Margarito.

During his conversation with interviewer Ben Thomas, Mayweather talked about the importance of fighters only taking the fights that make them happy. To illustrate his point, he brought up Margarito, who he was criticized for not fighting at a certain point in his career.

Mayweather said:

"He was beating fighters with loaded gloves. So, I'm glad that God never let that fight happen because you don't know what kind of effect that would've had on my career after boxing is over. He could've ended up killing me in the ring."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's interview here:

Antonio Margarito's loaded gloves controversy and Floyd Mayweather's unblemished record

Antonio Margarito became WBO Welterweight Champion in 2002 and had a reputation as a brutal puncher. In 2008, Margarito stopped Miguel Cotto after landing a number of exceptionally devastating blows.

In 2009, Margarito was set to face off against Shane Mosley. Before the fight began, however, Mosley's trainer Naazim Richardson spotted a pasty substance on Margarito's hands. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that Margarito's handwraps were layered with a plaster-like substance.

Following this discovery, Margarito's hands were re-wrapped and the fight went ahead. Mosley came out of the corner ready to make a statement and stopped Margarito in the ninth round.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 2009 - Shane Mosley TKO 9 Antonio Margarito at Staples Center, Los Angeles. Wins WBA Welterweight Title. Before the fight, Officials found what was described as plaster hidden in the wrapped hands of Margarito, leading to cheating accusations against Margarito. OTD 2009 - Shane Mosley TKO 9 Antonio Margarito at Staples Center, Los Angeles. Wins WBA Welterweight Title. Before the fight, Officials found what was described as plaster hidden in the wrapped hands of Margarito, leading to cheating accusations against Margarito. https://t.co/6rKBBXnuKa

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, retired with an undefeated record of 50-0-0. His unblemished record has been called into question by some who allege that he ducked fighters in their prime. He has been criticized by some for driving the 'Mayweather effect', where undefeated records seem to have more value than good fights.

Augustus Anecdotal Evidence Tyler IV @BoxingCertified

#MyTwoNickles @MonteroOnBoxing I can agree with that. Also, the "Mayweather Effect." He was obsessed with being undefeated. I can't recall a fighter in the past focused so much on their record. Part of that has spilled over with many of the fighters, promoters etc. @MonteroOnBoxing I can agree with that. Also, the "Mayweather Effect." He was obsessed with being undefeated. I can't recall a fighter in the past focused so much on their record. Part of that has spilled over with many of the fighters, promoters etc.#MyTwoNickles

Yet, throughout his career, Mayweather has faced some of the biggest names in boxing, from Oscar De La Hoya to Manny Pacquiao. He also fought some of the toughest fighters in the game, including Marcos Maidana, Arturo Gatti, and José Luis Castillo. He also stepped into the ring with the likes of Zab Judah, Canelo Alveraz, Ricky Hatton, Diego Corrales, and Miguel Cotto.

After Mosley's masterclass performance against Antonio Margarito in 2009, he stepped into the ring with Mayweather at the MGM Grand. Mayweather won the fight via unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Edited by John Cunningham