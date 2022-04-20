"Anything can happen" - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rio Ferdinand, and Steven Gerrard predict Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is just three days away. The pair are set to face each other on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the All-British battle, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, and Declan Rice gave their predictions for the highly-awaited fight.

In a video for BT Sport Box Office, the former Manchester United and England captain chose Fury over Dillian Whyte:

"Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, who do I think is going to win? Well, I think Dillian Whyte is gonna give him some problems but I have to go with the experience, this level of Tyson Fury, to just win it," - said Rio Ferdinand.

Trent Alexander-Arnold chose 'The Gypsy King' as well:

"Tyson Fury is an outstanding fighter, I always kind of back him in fights. I always think he's got what it takes to go on and win the fight, so always back him. But I think it will be a real good fight. Dillian's got a lot of heart, a lot of fight in him and that's what you wanna see, I think it'll be a real scrap...So who knows? It's heavyweight boxing, anything can happen."

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard also believes Fury will get his hand raised against Whyte. Declan Rice, however, went for a more diplomatic answer and said he couldn't pick a winner due to the unpredictability of the anticipated showdown.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is "the pinnacle of boxing" according to 'The Gypsy King'

The all-British battle between Fury and Whyte at Wembley Stadium is set to break the record for highest attendance at a boxing event in British history. Ahead of the fight, 'The Gypsy King' called his fight against 'The Body Snatcher' "the pinnacle of boxing" :

"It's absolutely epic, it doesn't get bigger than this. 94,000 people in my hometown, in our home country at the capital stadium. This is it really. It is the pinnacle of boxing, it doesn't get bigger than this."

The hype behind the fight is because this could possibly be the last time fans get to watch 'The Gypsy King' live in action. The 33-year-old has reiterated over the last week that this is his last fight and that he wishes to hang up the gloves after fighting 'The Body Snatcher'. If this is indeed his last showdown in the ring, Fury will look to go out with a bang.

