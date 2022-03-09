"We'd make that in a heartbeat"- Frank Warren suggests he's more than willing to make Anthony Joshua vs. Joe Joyce

When questioned about a potential opponent for an Anthony Joshua interim fight, Frank Warren revealed in an interview with iFL TV that he is willing to make a fight between 'AJ' and Joe Joyce:

"Joe Joyce. We'd make that in a heartbeat. Joe would fight him in a heartbeat. What a great domestic bust-up that is. Let's get our heads together and get that done... That's a fantastic fight."

Watch the full iFL TV interview here:

Joshua was originally contracted to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. However, given the current situation in Ukraine and Usyk returning home to fight, 'AJ' is now in the market for an interim fight to stay active. As for who his opponent will be, the position is up for grabs.

Frank Warren also expressed in his interview with iFL TV that he believes a Joshua vs. Joyce clash would sell out Wembley Stadium. However, that is not much of a revelation given that Joshua has previously sold out Wembley against Wladimir Klitschko and came close to doing so against Alexander Povetkin.

Anthony Joshua himself briefly addressed the idea of a fight with Joyce in another iFL TV interview, in which he described it as a "good fight."

Watch the full IFL TV interview here:

What is Joe Joyce's current situation?

Joyce's most recent outing came in July of last year. He knocked out Carlos Takam in the sixth round of their contest and has not fought since due to a wrist injury.

There have been talks of a fight between Joyce and Joseph Parker due to their being ranked No.1 and No.2 respectively with the WBO. The winner would most likely be elevated to mandatory challenger for Usyk's WBO Heavyweight Championship.

Frank Warren explained that he would preferably like to see Joe Joyce return to the ring in May. Clearly for Warren, the ideal opponent would be Anthony Joshua.

Whatever Joyce decides to do next, it is important that he moves quickly. At 36-years-old, 'The Juggernaut' doesn't have time for anymore 'keep busy' bouts. If he wants legacy defining fights before his skills begin to wane, a clash with Anthony Joshua next could be the perfect opportunity.

