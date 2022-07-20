"It is all bout their dads"- Frank Warren gives his verdict on Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are in talks for a potential PPV matchup. The two have history due to their dads being involved in one of the most bitter rivalries in British boxing history.

Hall-of-Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren promoted Connor Benn's father, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Nigel Benn. When asked about a potential bout between the fighters' sons, Warren said:

“It’s about their dads. It’s the 29th anniversary of when their dads fought or whatever it is. So they are going to make a play on that. Coming up two weights is a bit of a call for Conor, but if he feels he can do it , his trainers are happy. Coming down to 156, can he [Chris Eubank Jr.] do that? Whether he can do that is a big call. They want to do it and they're getting paid. As long as it's safe and the Board of Control are happy with it, do it.”

Warren questioned the safety of a bout between two fighters that compete in different weight divisions. Conor Benn has competed in the welterweight division throughout his career, with a weight limit of 147lbs. Chris Eubank Jr. has fought in both the middleweight (160lbs) and super middleweight (168lbs) divisions. In his last fight, Eubank Jr. fought at middleweight against Liam Williams.

In the past, British IBF World Welterweight Champion Kell Brook made a similar move in weight to face IBF and WBC World Middleweight Champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Brook was stopped in the fifth round of the bout and suffered a fractured eye socket.

Some have argued that the bout brought the beginning of the end to Brook’s career, with the fighter never achieving the same success he previously had.

Frank Warren used to promote Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr. started his career under the Queensberry Promotions stable. The pair later split, and Warren claimed that Eubank Jr. and Sr. were extremely difficult to deal with. Eubank Jr. then joined up with Eddie Hearn who would later echo the same sentiment.

Former promoter Warren believes that the bout is not a good move for Eubank:

“I would not have made it. I wouldn't have thought of making it because of the weight disparity, I don’t know whether he [Chris Eubank Jr.] can come down to 156, that’s tight, he is 32, 33. When you think about their dads, Chris Eubank has retired by then."

Whether the bout is the best career move for either fighter remains to be seen. What is apparent is that the fight will bring huge numbers, and both fighters are likely to be paid well.

