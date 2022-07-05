"I think he will stop him" - Frank Warren backs Oleksandr Usyk against Anthony Joshua in rematch

Frank Warren believes that Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in more convincing fashion in their rematch, picking the boxer to win by knockout. The Queensbury promoter suggested that Usyk stuck to a strict gameplan last time round and did not try to stop Joshua.

Joshua and Usyk are set to clash for a second time on August 20 in Jeddah. 'AJ' was comprehensively beaten in the first fight by the Ukrainian and was close to being stopped in the 12th round. Following his loss, Joshua was criticized for his lack of aggression and attempt to outbox Usyk.

Watch the full fight replay of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk:

Here's what Warren said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I can only go back from what I've seen of their strengths and weaknesses, and I was quite surprised at how Usyk handled him in the first fight. It seemed to me he was boxing to orders...You know, he wasn't out there trying to take him out. There's a couple times in the fight, certainly in the last round, where I think he could have stopped him...I think this time round, I think he will stop him."

Watch the full interview:

Frank Warren ridicules Anthony Joshua for claiming he fought like Muhammad Ali

During the same interview, Warren mocked Anthony Joshua's recent comments stating that he was beating Usyk and fighting like Muhammad Ali.

"The only nearness he had to Muhammad Ali is probably when Muhammad Ali was about sixty years of age. He didn't look like no Muhammad Ali to me. He was behind in that fight, all the way through...I had Usyk in front, well in front, and Usyk was giving him a boxing lesson. The fact of the matter is he wasn't like Muhammad Ali in there, and the fact is at one stage, he was one hundred percent ready to go."

At the latest press conference in London, 'AJ' expressed how he was surprised that he didn't get the decision against Usyk. However, many believe Joshua was convincingly beaten and displayed negative body language as soon as the fight was finished.

Watch the latest press conference for Joshua-Usyk 2:

Regardless, the Brit will need to produce one of the best performances of his career to avenge his defeat to Usyk and become a three-time world champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far