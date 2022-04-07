"He pretends it is personal" - Gennadiy Golovkin dismisses Canelo Alvarez's claims

Gennadiy Golovkin has dismissed Canelo Alvarez's claims that the feud between him and the pound-for-pound superstar is personal. According to boxing journalist Michael Benson, Golovkin said:

"I have been told by several reporters that Canelo wants to fight me again and this time it is personal. If it is so 'personal', why has it taken him four years since our last fight? He pretends it is personal. I find it puzzling he would make such a claim."

Golovkin and Alvarez's rivalry started in 2017 when the two boxers fought for the WBC, WBA, IBO, IBF and The Ring Middleweight Championships. Despite many boxing experts believing the Kazakh had done enough to win the first fight, it was ruled a draw.

This led to a rematch in 2018 where the pound-for-pound king produced a better performance and became the first boxer to defeat Golovkin in the pro ranks.

Four years since their last fight, 'Triple G' and Alvarez are scheduled to meet again in September as long as both come out victorious in their next bouts. Golovkin is defending his belts against Ryota Murata this Saturday on April 9 whereas the Mexican will face Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Why has Canelo waited four years to rematch Gennadiy Golovkin?

Since defeating Golovkin, Canelo has put together an impressive seven-fight winning streak, becoming undisputed at 168 lbs as well as capturing a belt at light heavyweight. Meanwhile, 'Triple G' has been less active and has only fought three times since last facing Alvarez.

Soon to be 40 years old, the Kazakh is in the twilight stages of his career. Golovkin struggled in his bout against Sergey Derevyanchenko in 2019 and it remains to be seen if he can defeat a tough opponent like Murata.

Regardless, to this day, Golovkin is still one of the toughest fights that Alvarez has had in his illustrious career. Many boxing experts believe that their rivalry stands at one apiece and the third fight between them will act as a rubber match.

However, there are others who believe the Kazakh is well past his prime and the Mexican has the perfect opportunity to set the record straight in September.

