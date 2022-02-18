"I won both fights"- Gennady Golovkin believes he won both fights against Canelo Alvarez

Gennady Golovkin firmly believes he won both fights against Canelo Alvarez. 'GGG' and Alvarez have shared the boxing ring twice and there is still an ongoing debate regarding the winner of both bouts.

The first fight, which took place in 2017 ended in a draw and the second fight, in 2018 was won controversially by the Mexican. Gennady Golovkin recently opened up on the outcome of the bouts and claimed that the results "soured" him.

Golovkin was recently a guest on the Walking The Floor podcast and claimed that people who believed that Canelo Alvarez won the fights were "deluisonal." Suggesting that the results were fraudulent, GGG said:

"I have the opinion that I won both fights. But some people are comfortable being delusional. Whether it soured me a bit? Yes. To see people were able to get away with this fraud, you think, 'Really? This is how it works?'"

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III likely to happen in September 2022

After two controversial fights, Canelo and GGG will most likely cross paths inside the squared circle for the third time in 2022. The pound-for-pound king has been in search of an opponent since his victory over Caleb Plant in November last year.

The Mexican was offered two lucrative deals from the likes of PBC and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom boxing. It has since been reported that Alvarez is closing in on a deal with Hearn which includes a fight with Dmitry Bivol in May and a trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin later in September.

Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger recently took to Twitter to report the same. He claimed Alvarez has agreed to a deal with Eddie Hearn which will see him compete on May 7th against Bivol and on September 17th against Gennady Golovkin. Coppinger said:

"Sources: Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a two-fight deal with Matchroom for DAZN PPV bouts vs. Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and GGG on Sept. 17. Bivol signed contract. GGG hasn’t agreed yet; still trying to resolve some issues. No deal until then."

